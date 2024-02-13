PAT vs TEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 119

The 119th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match will see Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans square off in Kolkata on Tuesday, February 12.

Patna Pirates, who are fifth in the standings, are on the brink of qualification. They are unbeaten in their last five games, registering three wins. Their last outing against U Mumba resulted in a dominating victory as well. With 10 wins, seven defeats, and three tied results, a triumph in this match will see the Pirates through to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans continue to have a poor campaign. They suffered a huge loss in their last game against the Bengal Warriors. The Titans have lost all of their last five matches and are reeling at the bottom of the table.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PAT and TEL in PKL.

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record in PKL

Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans have played against each other 22 times in Pro Kabaddi. Interestingly, it has been a close battle with 11 wins for the Pirates and 10 for the Titans.

However, in their previous meeting earlier this season, Patna trashed the Titans with a 22-point victory. They will aim to repeat the same and confirm their qualification.

Matches Played - 22

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 11

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 10

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi matches

Patna Pirates have won two of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches against the Telugu Titans.

When they met earlier this season, Sachin amassed 14 points while Manjeet (8 points) and Ankit (5 points) made key contributions in a massive win for the Pirates.

Their most recent meeting in season 9 also went in favor of the Pirates. Sachin was the top-scorer once again, scoring 14 points while Rohit Gulia (6), Monu, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (4 each) also chipped in.

In their reverse fixture, Telugu Titans registered a comfortable win. Monu Goyat (10 points) and Siddharth Desai (7 points) were their top performers in the match.

Here's a summary of the last three Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PAT (50) beat TEL (28) by 22 points, December 6, 2023 PAT (36) beat TEL (35) by 1 point, November 22, 2022 TEL (30) beat PAT (21) by 9 points, October 11, 2022