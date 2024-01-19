PAT vs UP Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 79

Patna Pirates will face UP Yoddhas in the 79th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 match on Friday, January 19, in Hyderabad.

Patna Pirates have struggled for form in their recent outings, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five matches. Moreover, they suffered a huge loss against Tamil Thalaivas in their previous match.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas have dropped down to the eleventh position on the points table. They have lost all of their last five games. The Yoddhas have three wins, nine losses, and a draw in the tournament so far.

Both teams will be desperate for a return to winning ways in the upcoming contest. Here's a look at the head-to-head record between PAT and UP in PKL:

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record in PKL

Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas have faced each other 14 times in Pro Kabaddi. The Pirates hold the edge in this head-to-head with eight wins, compared to UP's five. The two teams have played out a tied contest as well.

Patna got the better of UP when the two teams met earlier this season. The Yoddhas will be looking to exact revenge on Friday.

Matches Played - 14

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 8

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 5

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi matches

Three-time champions Patna Pirates have dominated the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams.

When they met earlier this season, Pardeep Narwal scored 21 points for the Yoddhas. However, a combined effort from Sachin (15 points), Manjeet (9 points), and Neeraj Kumar (5 points) helped the Pirates secure a win.

In their last meeting in season 9, UP snatched a close victory. Rohit Gulia scored 12 points for the Pirates. However, Pardeep led from the front, scoring 15 points for the Yoddhas.

Their other game last season saw Pardeep score 12 points for the Yoddhas. Sachin (11 points) and Rohit Gulia (7 points) ensured a win for Patna.

Here's a short summary of the last three Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PAT (48) beat UP (41) by 7 points, January 1, 2024. UP (35) beat PAT (33) by 2 points, November 26, 2022. PAT (34) beat UP (29) by 5 points, October 28, 2022.