Patna Pirates carried on their incredible run in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They recorded a massive 47-32 victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first Eliminator on Sunday, October 26.

Ad

Star raider Ayan Lohchab was phenomenal for the Patna Pirates. He once again delivered and lit the stage up with his stunning Super 10. Ayan claimed 20 raid points. Defender Navdeep also put up another impressive performance with a High 5, picking five tackle points.

Ayan has been in magnificent form. He has a total of 275 raid points from 20 games with 14 Super 10s.

Vinay and Ali Samadi scored ten points each for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Reza Mirbagheri also scored six points. However, their efforts were not enough on the night. With this defeat, the Panthers' campaign this season came to an end.

Ad

Trending

The fans enjoyed another solid show from the Pirates and reacted on X.

"Patna Pirates playing like the three time champions they are," a fan wrote.

Aditya kumar @Addy6111 Patna Pirates playing like the three time champions they are

Ad

Below are some other reactions by fans on X:

𝐀𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐧` @AryanVkf One of the most scariest version of team - Patna Pirates In Playoffs ☠️

Ad

Tanmay Bhardwaj🇮🇳 @Tanmaybiharka Patna wale khela kr rahe hain🔥 ​ OGs of pro kabbadi #Patna_Pirates💚💚

Ad

Rebel Vk 18 @ltachifav Ayan the number 1 Rider of PKL12 🙏🏻🙏🏻🔥🔥 ​ Excellent ra babuu🔥 Solo warrior of Patna pirates 🔥

Ad

18🇮🇳 @nvxqforder Ayan the superstar 💚

Ad

RINKIYA के PAPA @hrituraj73 PATNA PIRATES is doing something phenomenal...7th consecutive win!! after losing 10 off first 13

Ad

The Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Haryana Steelers 30-27 in the first Play-in. They had finished eighth with 16 points from 18 matches at the end of the league stage.

Patna Pirates progress to Eliminator 2

As a result of their win over Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Pirates progressed to the second Eliminator. They had beaten U Mumba 40-31 in the second Play-in. It has been a scintillating comeback from the Pirates this season.

Ad

They were reeling at the bottom of the table but turned things around with five consecutive wins to make the playoffs. They finished seventh at the end of the league stage with 16 points from 18 matches.

The win over the Panthers here was their seventh win in a row. Patna Pirates have risen from the ashes and appear unstoppable at the moment. They had made the playoffs last season but could not win the title.

The Pirates will now play the second Eliminator on Monday, October 27. They have taken a step closer towards winning the title this season. Notably, they are the most successful team in the history of the league, having won the trophy three times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More