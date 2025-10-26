Patna Pirates carried on their incredible run in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They recorded a massive 47-32 victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first Eliminator on Sunday, October 26.
Star raider Ayan Lohchab was phenomenal for the Patna Pirates. He once again delivered and lit the stage up with his stunning Super 10. Ayan claimed 20 raid points. Defender Navdeep also put up another impressive performance with a High 5, picking five tackle points.
Ayan has been in magnificent form. He has a total of 275 raid points from 20 games with 14 Super 10s.
Vinay and Ali Samadi scored ten points each for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Reza Mirbagheri also scored six points. However, their efforts were not enough on the night. With this defeat, the Panthers' campaign this season came to an end.
The fans enjoyed another solid show from the Pirates and reacted on X.
"Patna Pirates playing like the three time champions they are," a fan wrote.
Below are some other reactions by fans on X:
The Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Haryana Steelers 30-27 in the first Play-in. They had finished eighth with 16 points from 18 matches at the end of the league stage.
Patna Pirates progress to Eliminator 2
As a result of their win over Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Pirates progressed to the second Eliminator. They had beaten U Mumba 40-31 in the second Play-in. It has been a scintillating comeback from the Pirates this season.
They were reeling at the bottom of the table but turned things around with five consecutive wins to make the playoffs. They finished seventh at the end of the league stage with 16 points from 18 matches.
The win over the Panthers here was their seventh win in a row. Patna Pirates have risen from the ashes and appear unstoppable at the moment. They had made the playoffs last season but could not win the title.
The Pirates will now play the second Eliminator on Monday, October 27. They have taken a step closer towards winning the title this season. Notably, they are the most successful team in the history of the league, having won the trophy three times.