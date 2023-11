Patna Pirates schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2023: Full list of fixtures of Patna Pirates for PKL 10

Patna Pirates will take on the Telugu Titans in Match 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Wednesday (December 6). The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad will host the contest between the two sides.

The Patna leg of the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 will be played between January 26 and 31 at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium. Patna Pirates will play host to the Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, and Gujarat Giants.

Patna Pirates schedule & fixtures for PKL 10

Here's a look at the Patna Pirates' schedule for the Pro Kabaddi 2023:

December 6: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Match 8 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 7: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Match 11 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 12: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Match 20 - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 15: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Match 24 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 17: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 27 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 22: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Match 34 - SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 26: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Match 42 - SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 29: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Match 45 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 1: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Match 52 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 5: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C., Match 56 - DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 8: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Match 62 - DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 14: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates, Match 72 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 16: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 75 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 19: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, Match 78 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 26: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Match 89 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 27: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Match 91 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 29: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants, Match 96 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 31: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 99 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 5: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Match 106 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 10: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Match 113 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 13: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Match 119 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 16: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, Match 122 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Patna Pirates' full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Here is the Patna Pirates' full squad for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Zheng-Wei Chen, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay, Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Sandeep Kumar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Krishan, Anuj Kumar, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, and Sajin Chandrasekar.