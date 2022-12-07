Pawan Sehrawat predicts which team will take the 6th spot in Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs

Pawan Sehrawat was delighted to see his team Tamil Thalaivas qualify for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs earlier tonight (December 7) in Hyderabad. The Thalaivas sealed their berth in the playoffs with a win against UP Yoddhas. After the match, Sehrawat shared his predictions for tomorrow's matches.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 is in its final phase now as the last set of league matches are underway in Hyderabad. Five teams, namely Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas, have qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs.

One spot is still up for grabs. Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC, former champions Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants are in the race to grab that position.

Delhi and Bengal will be in action tomorrow (December 8) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. If Delhi win the match, they will take the sixth spot. According to Pawan Sehrawat, the defending champions will win tomorrow's match and advance to the next round.

When asked to make a prediction for the Dabang Delhi KC vs. Bengal Warriors match on Star Sports, Pawan Sehrawat, who was ruled out of the season due to an injury in the first match, said:

"Their defense played so well in the last match. So I think that Delhi have the upper hand against Bengal."

Rishank Devadiga agreed with Pawan Sehrawat's prediction for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs

Former UP Yoddhas captain Rishank Devadiga was also present on the show. Rishank pointed out that Dabang Delhi KC's defense is in top form, which is why it would be hard for the Bengal Warriors to stop them.

Fans should note that the Bengal Warriors are on a four-match losing streak. They still have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. However, for that, they first need to defeat Dabang Delhi KC tomorrow by more than eight points. It will be interesting to see which team takes the sixth spot.

