Pawan Sehrawat Wife: Is the Telugu Titans' PKL 2023 captain married?

Pawan Sehrawat has emerged as one of the versatile players across the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The Hi-flyer has showcased some top-notch performances during the last few seasons, making him one of the most expensive players in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is currently single and does not have any marital status. He is mostly seen focused on the mats trying to give his best for his side, and has not been dating anyone.

Pawan Sehrawat is captaining the Telugu Titans in season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi league. He was bought at a huge price of 2.605 crore rupees at the auction by the Telugu Titans. The player was kept at a base price of 20 Lakhs rupees, but he witnessed a competitive bid war between different franchises like Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans, and Haryana Steelers.

Pawan Sehrawat is determined to overcome the previous season due to Injuries

Currently competing for the Telugu Titans in Season 10, Sehrawat aims to rediscover his formidable performance, asserting that the "Diler Da Dabang" remains a force to be reckoned with.

In their recent encounter, Telugu Titans faced defeat against Dabang Delhi, concluding with a score of 40-51. Despite the loss, Pawan Sehrawat exhibited an impressive raid performance, securing 14 points. In the five matches of Season 10 PKL played so far, Pawan has accumulated a total of 54 points.

Pawan Kumar would like to overcome the last season. Sehrawat's Season 9 journey fell short of its initial expectations. Despite maintaining a formidable presence, his performance didn't reach the usual levels of dominance.

Consistency was hindered by injuries, and he grappled to recreate the brilliance he had displayed with the Bulls. His participation with the Tamil Thalaivas in Season 9 was limited to just one match. Although the team secured a fifth-place finish, they couldn't clinch the title.