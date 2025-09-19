"Peak PKL match" - Fans react as Haryana Steelers hold nerves to clinch close win over Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan played out a thrilling contest in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Friday, September 19. Haryana beat Puneri Paltan 34-30 to register their third win on the bounce.
The defending champions now have five wins and 10 points from seven matches. They moved to the third spot on the points table as well. Vinay put in a solid performance with a Super 10, scoring 13 raid points, including eight touch points and five bonus points. Shivam Patare, with eight raid points, complemented Vinay well. His successful raids towards the end put Haryana Steelers ahead.
Haryana's defense, led by skipper Jaideep Dahiya, also did a decent job. Jaideep scored four tackle points while Rahul Sethpal scored three tackle points. While Puneri Paltan would be disappointed with the result, they managed to give Haryana a tough time in the middle.
Pankaj Mohite stood out with a Super 10, scoring 14 raid points. These included 11 touch points and three bonus points. However, the other raiders failed to support him. The Paltan's defense looked completely opposite to their performance in the previous game.
Vishal Bhardwaj scored three tackle points while Gurdeep picked up two. Gaurav Khatri failed to pick up a single point.
Fans reacted to the close encounter on X. Here are some reactions:
"Peak PKL match Haryana Steelers vs Puneri paltan 🤌🔥🔥🔥Goosebumps," a fan wrote.
With this defeat, Puneri Paltan's three-match winning streak also came to an end. Despite the loss, they continue to remain at the top of the table. They have six wins and three losses from nine games with 12 points.
Haryana Steelers will look to continue their winning run against Tamil Thalaivas
Haryana Steelers will be up against the Tamil Thalaivas in their next game on Saturday, September 20. They are in brilliant form at the moment, having won four out of their last five matches. Haryana appear to be on the right track to defend their title.
As of Match No.41, Tamil Thalaivas have three wins and two defeats from five matches. They won their last two games and will look to edge past Haryana, which would give them a huge confidence boost.
However, an in-form Haryana Steelers side will begin as favorites to emerge victorious in this clash. They will aim to make it four wins in a row and continue their solid run this season.