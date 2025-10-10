"Perfect game. Need to follow this template" - Fans react as U Mumba script massive win over Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2025

U Mumba trashed the Bengal Warriorz to clinch a massive win. They beat them 48-29 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Friday, October 10. After a defeat in their last game, they bounced back in style.

Raiders Ajit Chouhan and Sandeep put up a stellar show. Mumbaikar Ajit bagged a Super 10, scoring 12 raid points. Sandeep, who hails from Bihar, also picked up a Super 10. He scored 13 raid points. Skipper Sunil Kumar also put up a brilliant display in the defense. He scored a High 5, bagging seven tackle points.

Bengal Warriorz captain Devank Dalal continued his dream season. He scored yet another Super 10, picking up 14 raid points. While he has been unstoppable, he has not had the kind of support required from his team. Devank was let down once again.

Fans reacted to U Mumba's big win on X.

"Perfect game. Need to follow this template. Defence makes tentative starts tho. Need to be aggressive from the go," a fan wrote.

"यहां कहावत सही बैठती है "अकेला चना भाड़ नहीं फोड़ता" (The saying "A single gram cannot break a pot" is true here.) Feeling sad for Devank," another user tweeted.

Bengal Warriorz are eleventh on the table. They have just four wins from 12 games. The qualification path seems out of reach for the Warriorz at the moment.

U Mumba will aim to build on massive win

Meanwhile, U Mumba are fourth on the table. They have 14 points from 13 games. Sunil Kumar and his men are on track to finish in the top eight. They will aim to seal their spot in the playoffs with consistent performances from this stage.

They will face the UP Yoddhas on the back of a massive win in their next game. The clash will take place on Monday, October 13. U Mumba have three wins in their last five matches. They will aim to build on the momentum heading towards the final games of the league stage.

UP Yoddhas have lost all of their last five matches. They are tenth on the table. The Mumbai-based franchise would fancy their chances against a struggling team.

