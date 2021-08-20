PKL 2021: Patna Pirates retain 5 players; leave out Dubki King Pardeep Narwal

Three-time champion Patna Pirates have retained five players ahead of the upcoming PKL 2021 player auction.

Defender Neeraj Kumar has played only two seasons thus far. He earned 13 points from 17 matches in his debut season but was at his best in the previous edition of the league. Neeraj racked up 50 points in 22 matches for the Patna Pirates last season, with a best of 11 points in a single match.

Raider Monu is the club's second retention for Season 8. The Indian raider made his debut during PKL season 5 and has 143 points to his name from 54 matches across three seasons. He has a not out average of 75.28% and will be a raider to watch out for in the absence of Pardeep Narwal.

The Patna-based outfit have retained three new young players (NYP) for the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The three retentions are Raiders Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan and Mohit alongside all-rounder Sahil Mann.

Patna Pirates leave out Pardeep Narwal

The Patna Pirates left out Indian Kabaddi star Pardeep Narwal from the retention list ahead for Season 8. He made his PKL debut for the Bengaluru Bulls against the Pirates during the second edition of the league.

Ahead of Season 3, Pardeep joined Patna Pirates and emerged as one of India's best raiders. He has earned 1169 points from 107 matches, with a best of 36 points from a single match. He achieved the feat during the previous edition of the league.

Pasdeep has a great not-out record and has always been a threat to opponents. Moreover, the Indian raider has played a crucial role in guiding his side to the PKL trophies.

It came as a big surprise to all fans as the Pirates opted out of retaining the Dubki King. All teams will have their eyes on Pardeep Narwal during the PKL player auction starting on August 29.

