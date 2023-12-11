PKL 2023: Are Aditya Shinde and Shubham Shinde brothers?

Puneri Paltans’ raider, Aditya Shinde is the younger brother of Shubham Shinde. The former is new to the PKL circuit and is only playing his second Pro Kabaddi League season.

Shubham Shinde, on the other hand, is a seasoned Kabaddi player, who plays a right corner defender. In his illustrious career so far, he has played for several franchises namely Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates, and Puneri Paltans.

Shinde made his debut for Puneri Paltans in the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 before moving to Patna Pirates in the 2021 edition. Bengal Warriors bought his services in the 2022 season. He pocketed 44 points in 20 matches, boasting of a 47% tackle strike rate.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Shinde was brought back into the Bengal Warriors team at the auction for a whopping ₹32.25 lakhs. He is currently playing his fifth season in the Pro Kabaddi League.

"I am very happy to be back with Bengal Warriors. There's a lot of Maharashtrian boys here so I am very happy to get to play with them once again this season. The defense combination will be good," Shubham Shinde spoke to Sportskeeda ahead of the start of the new season.

In just three matches, he has already earned 15 points in the ongoing season with a tackle strike rate of 75 percent.

Adity Shinde made his debut for Puneri Paltans in Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Aditya Shine took his first steps with Pro Kabaddi with Puneri Palatans in the 2022 season. He earned a total of 20 points with a 65% raid strike in six matches. He is now playing for them for the second consecutive season.

The coach of Yuva Paltan, Sangram Manjrekar first caught the eyes of Aditya Shinde when the latter was playing for the Maharashtra Kabaddi team and, upon witnessing his talent, Sangram invited Shinde to the Yuva Paltan trial.

“Sangram sir noticed my performance in the Maharashtra Kabaddi team and he invited me to the Yuva Paltan trial, where I got selected.” Aditya Shinde made the revelations in a video posted on Puneri Paltans' YouTube channel.