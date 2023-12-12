PKL 2023: Manjeet Chillar is the coach of which team in Pro Kabaddi 2023?

Manjeet Chillar, once feared by raiders, transitioned from the thrill of the mat to the strategic world of coaching. In Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, he donned the role of Assistant Coach for the Telugu Titans, a significant shift from his illustrious playing career.

However, he couldn't prove his worth as the Titans displayed a devastating performance in the PKL 9. They finished at the last position with only two wins in 22 games.

The former Indian player isn't part of any of the 12 teams' coaching setup in the PKL season 10.

Chillar was a force to be reckoned with during his playing days. As a powerful defender, he earned the title of "Star Sports Defender of the Tournament" in the inaugural PKL season with his incredible 51 tackle points.

With 71 raid points, he showcased his ability to contribute on both ends of the court. Throughout his career, he played for renowned teams like Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan, and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Alex Pandian replaced Manjeet Chillar as the Assistant Coach of Telugu Titans in PKL 10

Manjeet Chillar's transformation from a player to a coach was an overwhelming yet unplanned move. Along with in-depth knowledge of the game, combined with his years of experience of PKL, made him a valuable asset for any team.

Chillar brought his strategic prowess and leadership qualities to the Telugu Titans, but things didn't turn in the Titans' favor.

Alex Pandian took over from the ex-Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champion Manjeet Chillar as the Titans' assistant coach in PKL 10. With coaching experience that includes working with the Army team and managing the Tamil Nadu men's kabaddi team, Pandian is also the founder of the Brave Vision Sports Foundation.

Last season, he was seen attending Pro Kabaddi matches with his family, displaying his deep involvement and passion for the sport. Additionally, Pandian has a background as a former player for Services in kabaddi.

However, the addition of Pandian has not worked well for Titans so far. They have lost their first three matches stand last in the points table.