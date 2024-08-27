PKL 2024: List of all retained and released players by UP Yoddhas ft. Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill

In the search for the elusive silverware, the UP Yoddhas have made some interesting decisions while retaining the players ahead of the PKL 2024 Auction. Surprisingly, their skipper Pardeep Narwal has been released by the think tank.

It would be interesting to watch if the UP Yoddhas use the Final Bid Match (FBM) option for Pardeep.

All 12 franchises retained their strong core across three different categories - elite retained players, retained young players, and existing new young players. 88 players have been retained in these three categories ahead of the exciting auction.

Interestingly, the franchise hasn’t retained any of its elite players, while Sumit, Surender Gill, and Anshu Singh have been retained in the Young Players category.

In the previous season, Surender Gill played an exceptional role for the UP Yoddhas, scoring 87 points in 154 raids. Left corner defender Sumit also was exceptional with 61 total tackle points, which played a big role in his retention.

Gagana Gowda HR, Hitesh, and Shivan Chaudhary are the three new young players retained. Raider Gagana Gowda did a decent job, accumulating 92 total raid points in the previous season and the franchise would be expecting more from the young raider in the 11th season.

A total of 12 players, including their skipper Pardeep Narwal, have been released by the franchise With the team still seeking their first title, the management would be under significant pressure to assemble the perfect squad to finally secure the elusive championship this season.

At the PKL 2024 Auction, a total of 500+ players including the 24 players from the two final teams of the Khelo India University Games 2024 will be up for grabs.

UP Yoddhas: Retained Players List

Elite Retained Players: N/A

Retained Young Players: Sumit, Surender Gill, and Anshu Singh.

Existing New Young Players: Gagana Gowda HR, Hitesh, and Shivam Chaudhary.

UP Yoddhas: Released Players List

Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, and Nitin Panwar.

