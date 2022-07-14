PKL 9: Bengal Warriors announce new head coach and assistant coach

Former Pro Kabaddi League champions Bengal Warriors have announced their new coaches for PKL 9.

The Kolkata-based franchise have roped in former PKL winning coach K Baskaran as their head coach, while former national kabaddi player Prashant Surve is the new assistant coach of the Bengal Warriors.

The Warriors have been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League since its inception. They struggled in the initial seasons but improved gradually and won the championship three years ago.

Earlier this year, the Warriors failed to defend their title successfully.

After a disappointing outing in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengal decided to change their coaches. Announcing their head coach on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Bengal wrote on Twitter yesterday:

"On the auspicious occasion of #GuruPurnima, join us to welcome K. Baskaran, our coach for @prokabaddi season 9."

In case you did not know, K Baskaran has worked with Bengal's captain Maninder Singh during the first season of PKL.

Baskaran was the coach of the Jaipur Pink Panthers that season, while Singh was one of Jaipur's main raiders. Baskaran is also a former Asian Games gold medalist.

Bengal Warriors welcomed Prashant Surve to their setup today

Earlier today, Bengal announced their new assistant coach for PKL 9. Former Indian kabaddi player and senior kabaddi coach at Union Bank, Prashant Surve will serve as an assistant to K Baskaran.

"Join us to welcome our Assistant Coach, Prashant Surve for @prokabaddi Season 9," the Warriors wrote on Instagram.

The Kolkata-based franchise will be keen to improve their performance under the new coaches after a disappointing show in season eight. The team's fans will hope that the Pro Kabaddi League trophy returns to Kolkata by the end of this year.

