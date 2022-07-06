PKL 9: Gujarat Giants bid farewell to Manpreet Singh; Ram Mehar Singh named new head coach

Former Pro Kabaddi League finalists Gujarat Giants have named Ram Mehar Singh as their new head coach ahead of PKL 9. He will replace Manpreet Singh as the coach of the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

Manpreet Singh was the head coach of the Gujarat Giants team ever since the Ahmedabad-based franchise debuted in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Giants qualified for the final in their first two seasons under Manpreet's coaching.

They failed to finish in the top six in their third season but finished fourth in the standings last year.

Despite performing so well in three seasons, the Giants could never put their hands on the trophy.

It seems the team management wants the Ahmedabad-based franchise to win a title this year, and so they have roped in former PKL winning coach Ram Mehar Singh.

#GarjegaGujarat |#vivoProKabaddi We heartily welcome 𝗚𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 – 𝗥𝗮𝗺 𝗠𝗲𝗵𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 as the head coach of Gujarat Giants We heartily welcome 𝗚𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 – 𝗥𝗮𝗺 𝗠𝗲𝗵𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 as the head coach of Gujarat Giants 🙌#GarjegaGujarat |#vivoProKabaddi https://t.co/JAdpmUFHki

Singh had been the coach of the Patna Pirates for many seasons. Patna won multiple titles under him and narrowly missed out on a championship last year, where they lost to Dabang Delhi KC in the final.

Gujarat Giants posted a special tweet for their former coach Manpreet Singh

Thank you for everything Coach sahab. It was truly an honour under your leadership and we wish you all the very best for future endeavours.



#GarjegaGujarat | #vivoProKabaddi | @ManpreeetSingh6 You will always be our first #Giant Thank you for everything Coach sahab. It was truly an honour under your leadership and we wish you all the very best for future endeavours. You will always be our first #Giant! ❤️Thank you for everything Coach sahab. It was truly an honour under your leadership and we wish you all the very best for future endeavours. 🙌#GarjegaGujarat | #vivoProKabaddi | @ManpreeetSingh6 https://t.co/Ef0x0Qa4jU

Manpreet Singh played a pivotal role in the Ahmedabad-based franchise's success. He nurtured many young talents at the franchise and helped Gujarat become one of the top teams in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Thanking him for his contributions, Gujarat wrote on Twitter:

"You will always be our first #Giant! Thank you for everything Coach sahab. It was truly an honour under your leadership and we wish you all the very best for future endeavours."

It will be exciting to see how the Giants perform under their new head coach Ram Mehar Singh. He has an excellent record in the PKL, which is why fans should expect a top-quality performance from Gujarat this year.

