PKL Auction 2021: List of all players bought through the 'FBM' card

The three-day auction event for the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is now over. All 12 teams have assembled their respective squads that will participate in PKL Season 8, slated to take place in December.

A total of nine players returned to their teams when their respective franchises used the Final Bid Match to secure them for PKL Season 8.

'Bahubali' Siddharth Desai was the costliest FBM pick among them all. The Telugu Titans took their star away from UP Yoddha's grip on a whopping ₹1.30 crores bid in the PKL Auction 2021.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were the only team among the twelve to use both of their FBM cards in the PKL Auction. The Abhishek Bachchan-owned franchise has signed Deepak Niwas Hooda (₹55 lakhs) and Sandeep Dhull (₹45 lakhs) back in their squads for PKL 8.

Dabang Delhi K.C., Tamil Thalaivas, and U Mumba were the only franchises that didn't use any of their FBM cards. They opted to pick fresh new faces for their respective sides for the upcoming eighth season.

With over 190 players signed by the end of the PKL Auction, all the franchises have stacked up a decent squad with their core and fresh new players joining the teams.

In this article, we take a look at all the nine players who were retained in the PKL Auction 2021 by the use of the FBM cards.

List of all players bought through the FBM cards in PKL Auction 2021:

Bengal Warriors

Sukesh Hegde - ₹30 lakhs

Bengaluru Bulls

Mahender Singh - ₹50 lakhs

Dabang Delhi K.C.

No FBM retentions

Gujarat Giants

Sonu Jaglan - ₹20 lakhs

Haryana Steelers

Ravi Kumar - ₹27.50 lakhs

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹55 lakhs

Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹45 lakhs

Patna Pirates

Jang Kun Lee - ₹20.50 lakhs

Puneri Paltan

Nitin Tomar - ₹61 lakhs

Tamil Thalaivas

No FBM retentions

Telugu Titans

Siddharth Sirish Desai - ₹1.30 crores

U Mumba

No FBM retentions

UP Yoddha

Shrikant Jadhav - ₹72 lakhs

