PKL Auction 2021: List of all players bought through the 'FBM' card

The three-day auction event for the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is now over. All 12 teams have assembled their respective squads that will participate in PKL Season 8, slated to take place in December.
A total of nine players returned to their teams when their respective franchises used the Final Bid Match to secure them for PKL Season 8.
'Bahubali' Siddharth Desai was the costliest FBM pick among them all. The Telugu Titans took their star away from UP Yoddha's grip on a whopping ₹1.30 crores bid in the PKL Auction 2021.
Jaipur Pink Panthers were the only team among the twelve to use both of their FBM cards in the PKL Auction. The Abhishek Bachchan-owned franchise has signed Deepak Niwas Hooda (₹55 lakhs) and Sandeep Dhull (₹45 lakhs) back in their squads for PKL 8.
Dabang Delhi K.C., Tamil Thalaivas, and U Mumba were the only franchises that didn't use any of their FBM cards. They opted to pick fresh new faces for their respective sides for the upcoming eighth season.
With over 190 players signed by the end of the PKL Auction, all the franchises have stacked up a decent squad with their core and fresh new players joining the teams.
In this article, we take a look at all the nine players who were retained in the PKL Auction 2021 by the use of the FBM cards.
List of all players bought through the FBM cards in PKL Auction 2021:
Bengal Warriors
Sukesh Hegde - ₹30 lakhs
Bengaluru Bulls
Mahender Singh - ₹50 lakhs
Dabang Delhi K.C.
No FBM retentions
Gujarat Giants
Sonu Jaglan - ₹20 lakhs
Haryana Steelers
Ravi Kumar - ₹27.50 lakhs
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹55 lakhs
Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹45 lakhs
Patna Pirates
Jang Kun Lee - ₹20.50 lakhs
Puneri Paltan
Nitin Tomar - ₹61 lakhs
Tamil Thalaivas
No FBM retentions
Telugu Titans
Siddharth Sirish Desai - ₹1.30 crores
U Mumba
No FBM retentions
UP Yoddha
Shrikant Jadhav - ₹72 lakhs