PKL Auction 2021: Twitter erupts as UP Yoddha sign Pardeep Narwal for a record-breaking amount

Indian Kabaddi star Pardeep Narwal will ply his trade for UP Yoddha in the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). After representing Patna Pirates for five seasons, we'll finally see the Dubki King donning new colors.

The record-breaker continued his streak of breaking records as the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise spent ₹1.65 crore to sign him. The Yoddha didn't leave any stone unturned and went all out to sign the 24-year-old raider.

With the PKL returning after two years, fans couldn't control their excitement. Ahead of the auction, we saw a lot of discussions regarding which team Pardeep Narwal will play for in the upcoming season. Well, we now have all our questions answered as Pardeep is a Yoddha.

Previously, Monu Goyat held the record for the most expensive player in the history of the league, as the Haryana Steelers spent a whopping amount of ₹1.51 crore for the Indian raider in the 2018–19 Pro Kabaddi League season.

At the PKL Auction 2021, the Titans grabbed attention by opening the bid for Pardeep Narwal. The Vizag-based club offered a straight amount of ₹1.2 crore, while the other clubs joined them in a bidding war for the 'Dubki King'.

UP Yoddha reached a position where Pardeep Narwal was almost theirs. However, the management decided to increase their own bids to ensure the Patna Pirates couldn't exercise their Final Bid Match (FBM) for the 'Record Breaker'. The Yoddhas will hope that the record-breaking Narwal can churn out performances the way he did for Patna.

Twitter reacts to Pardeep Narwal's record-breaking signing with the UP Yoddha

Fans had different reactions and went all out to express themselves as fan favorite Pardeep Narwal joined UP Yoddha ahead of PKL Season 8.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Pardeep Narwal is no more for @PatnaPirates

Need to save patna pirates

For future blunder

Its Only possible When #RamMehar exit From Bihar @yadavtejashwi @NitishKumar @TejYadav14 @officecmbihar pic.twitter.com/jO056vi8oR — sachin yadav (@sachinyadav_00) August 30, 2021

I am not interested in Patna Pirates now — ϻŘ.ǗŇĮŤẸ (@RohanRa75025263) August 30, 2021

Pardeep Narwal bcms expensive player in the history of #PKL after UP Yodha purchased him for 1.65cr bid...

OMG!! Patna pirates denied him😶 pic.twitter.com/X81qOfgGjQ — Thushar 223 (@223Thushar) August 30, 2021

May be that coach and player ego clash would have also happened, even Patna pirates attitude in the auction when Pardeep name came was bit casual — Dharani dharan (@dharanimufc) August 30, 2021

I think Patna pirates ko sab Pradeep dependent kehti thi .But now Patna have to show his strength and they win the title pkl season 8🌞🌞 — MD Kaif (@MDKaif77167999) August 30, 2021

Patna Pirates k liye nhi khelega Pardeep Narwal 💔 — Aditya Salvatore 🎭 (@CristianoAdii) August 30, 2021

Patna pirates ne dil tod diya — Aman Gupta (@AmanGupta741) August 30, 2021

No Pardeep no support boycott patna pirates — Aryan Raj (@i_am_aryan_raj) August 30, 2021

Ohh But i'm still feeling sad for pardeep man he he is a goat of PKL

like Messi CR7 in football 😔😔 — Ali Haider (@Haider__hun) August 30, 2021

#PKLAuction Why wasn't Pardeep retained?? He was the main reason people supported Patna Pirates — Matt (@Matt83842043) August 30, 2021

@PatnaPirates Sad to see Pradeep Narwal going away but I will always support Patna only because no player is bigger than the team.#ComeOnPirates #PKLAuction — Arbaz Azhar (@IndianArbaz) August 30, 2021

Confused!

Why didn't Patna pirates exercise their FBM card for The Pardeep Narwal 🤷@PatnaPirates@ProKabaddi #PKLauction — Arun Rajak (@Arun_493) August 30, 2021

Koi n @PatnaPirates

10 saal baad phir se pardeep ko auction me lekar @ManUtd ki tarah welcome back home wala post daalenge ☺😊☺#PKLAuction — AKASH RAJ (@iamnotvkohli) August 30, 2021

Show me a bigger clown 🤡 Team than Patna pirates , I will wait. #PKLAuction — 𝐑 𝐈 𝐓 𝐈 𝐊 ᵐˢᵈ (@Msdhoni_183) August 30, 2021

