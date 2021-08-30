PKL Auction 2021: Twitter erupts as UP Yoddha sign Pardeep Narwal for a record-breaking amount

Indian Kabaddi star Pardeep Narwal will ply his trade for UP Yoddha in the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). After representing Patna Pirates for five seasons, we'll finally see the Dubki King donning new colors.
The record-breaker continued his streak of breaking records as the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise spent ₹1.65 crore to sign him. The Yoddha didn't leave any stone unturned and went all out to sign the 24-year-old raider.
With the PKL returning after two years, fans couldn't control their excitement. Ahead of the auction, we saw a lot of discussions regarding which team Pardeep Narwal will play for in the upcoming season. Well, we now have all our questions answered as Pardeep is a Yoddha.
Previously, Monu Goyat held the record for the most expensive player in the history of the league, as the Haryana Steelers spent a whopping amount of ₹1.51 crore for the Indian raider in the 2018–19 Pro Kabaddi League season.
At the PKL Auction 2021, the Titans grabbed attention by opening the bid for Pardeep Narwal. The Vizag-based club offered a straight amount of ₹1.2 crore, while the other clubs joined them in a bidding war for the 'Dubki King'.
UP Yoddha reached a position where Pardeep Narwal was almost theirs. However, the management decided to increase their own bids to ensure the Patna Pirates couldn't exercise their Final Bid Match (FBM) for the 'Record Breaker'. The Yoddhas will hope that the record-breaking Narwal can churn out performances the way he did for Patna.
Twitter reacts to Pardeep Narwal's record-breaking signing with the UP Yoddha
Fans had different reactions and went all out to express themselves as fan favorite Pardeep Narwal joined UP Yoddha ahead of PKL Season 8.
Here are some of the best reactions: