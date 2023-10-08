Kabaddi

PKL Auction 2023: Complete list of players on offer at the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 Auction

PKL players in the auction
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), one of India's most electrifying sporting spectacles, is gearing up for its 10th season. With its successful journey through the years, PKL has captured the hearts of fans and catapulted Kabaddi into the limelight.

The anticipation for PKL 2023 is palpable as the auction for the upcoming season is set to commence on Monday, October 9, and Tuesday, October 10, in Mumbai.

Over 500 players, including marquee players like Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mohammadreza Shadlou, Maninder Singh, and Fazel Atrachali, will be up for grabs. While the 12 PKL teams have retained some key players, the quest for further additions to their squads remains paramount as they prepare for the season, slated to commence in December.

The PKL 2023 auction spans two days, with the spotlight on top-tier players on Day 1, scheduled from 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm IST. Day 2, beginning at 10.00 am IST on October 10, will feature categories C and D players, as well as select players from categories A and B.

In the PKL Auction 2023, players are categorized into A, B, C, and D, with specific base prices for each category. Category A boasts a base price of ₹30 Lakh, while Category B is set at ₹20 Lakh.

Star players like Fazel Atrachali, Mohammadreza Shadlou, and Maninder Singh fall into Category A, while the Indian skipper, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is categorized under B.

As the PKL auction 2023 unfolds, fans eagerly await the intriguing additions to their beloved teams.

PKL Auction 2023: Here's the total list of players in the auction pool

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY A - ALL ROUNDERS

S.NoName
1Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY A - DEFENDERS

S.NoName
2Fazel Atrachali

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY A - ALL-ROUNDERS

S.No.Name
3Rohit Gulia
4Vijay Malik

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY A - RAIDERS

S.No.Name
5Maninder Singh
6Manjeet

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY B - ALL-ROUNDERS

S.No.Name
7Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY B - ALL-ROUNDERS

S.No.Name
9Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre
10Arkam Shaikh
11Ashish
12Deepak Niwas Hooda
13Gurdeep
14Manoj Gowda K.
15Nitin Rawal
16Sachin Narwal
17Sandeep Narwal

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY B - DEFENDERS

S.No.Name
18Sombir
19Vishal Bhardwaj
20Girish Maruti Ernak
21Mahender Singh
22Vishal
23Shubham Shinde
24Sunil

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY B - RAIDERS

S.No.Name
25Ashu Malik
26Chandran Ranjit
27Guman Singh
28Meetu
29Pawan Kumar (Sehrawat)
30Shrikant Jadhav
31Siddharth Sirish Desai
32Vikash Khandola

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C - ALL ROUNDERS

S.No.Name
437Ali Samadi Choubtarash
438Amirmohammad Zafardanesh
439Benci Sellathurai Raso
440Daniel Omondi Odhiambo
441Etsuki Manita
442Hamid Mirzaei Nader
443Helvic Simuyu Wanjala
444I Komang Wahyu Brahmasta
445Islam MD Jewel
446Issei Ito
447John Karuga Muremwa
448Minsoo Byeon
449Ramu Tamatta
450Reza Katoulinezhad
451Rodgers Omondi Atieno
452Samuel Wanjala Wafula
453Thanushan Laxmamohan
454Usitha Sanjaya Kumara Jayasinghe Arachchillage
455Wo Hee Lee

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C - DEFENDERS

S.No.Name
456Amirhossein Bastami
457Cavin Ochieng Oginga
458Felix Li
459Hyuma Kurashima
460Meisam Abbasi
461Milad Jabbari
462Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi
463Reuben Mburu Njuguna
464Rodrigo Ezequiel Molina
465Vahid RezaEimehr
466Yuvraj Pandeya
467Asadujjaman Howlader
468David Rineksa Pribadi
469Md. Arif Rabbani
470Piotr Gawecki
471Kumar Lama
472Md. Liton Ali

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C - RAIDERS

S.No.Name
473Ahmadreza Asgari
474Ali Tolaqani
475Alireza Mirzaeian
476Allan Oduor Omondi
477Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki
478Ashan Mihiranga
479Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi
480Chai-Ming Chang
481Chung-Hao Tsai
482Dong Woo Kim
483Ebrahim Hakim Sharaf
484Ghanshyam Roka Magar
485Hasan Balbool
486I Gede Jaya Guna
487Jong Hoon Choi
488Ju Hwan Kim
489Junseok An
490Md. Mijanur Rahman
491Md. Rabiul Alam
492Md. Sharif Miah
493Milad Ahmadi
494Nestor Mariano Pascual
495Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah
496Piotr Pamulak
497Pradip Mijar
498Saleem Mohammed Sabihan
499Shahan Sha Mohammed
500Shoya Suzuki
501Tobius Kinyua Muriithi
502Zheng-Wei Chen

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY C - ALL ROUNDERS

S.No.Name
33Abdul Insamam S
34Ajay Ghanghas
35Aniket
36Ashish Kumar (Sangwan)
37Balaji D
38Balram
39Brijendra Singh Chaudhary
40Dadaso Balaso Awad
41E Subash
42Govind Gurjar
43Hemant Chauhan
44K. Abhimanyu
45K. Hanumanthu
46Monu
47Narender Hooda
48Nehal B Sawal Desai
49Nitin Panwar
50Pankaj
51Paras Ram Gadri
52Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade
53Rahul Khatik
54Rajesh Narwal
55Ran Singh
56Ravinder
57Rohit
58Sachin Kumar
59Sagar B. Krishna
60Sagar Kumar
61Sahil Mann
62Sajin Chandrasekar
63Sanjeev Kumar
64Santhapanaselvam
65Shankar Bhimraj Gadai
66Shrikant Tewthia
67Sourabh Tanaji Patil
68Sumit Kumar
69Sunil Manik Dubile
70Tapas Pal
71Tejas Maruti Patil
72Vikas Jaglan
73Vinod Kumar
74Visvanath V.
75Abhishek Yadav
76Binod Kumar Prasad
77Mukesh Thakur
78Nitesh Singh Thakur
79Raghul
80Tarandeep Singh
81Akshay Shivaji Ugade
82Amarjeet
83Bhoir Akshay Bharat
84Dhruv
85Siddhesh Pingle
341Mohit Balyan

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY C - DEFENDERS

S.No.Name
86Aakash
87Ajay
88Amit Sheoran
89Ankit
90Dipak
91Krishan
92Priyank Chandel
93Rinku Narwal
94Rohit Banne
95Rohit Kumar
96Sandeep (Kandola)
97Sourav Gulia
98Sunder
99Sunil Siddhgavali
100Vikas
101Vinay Kumar
102Vinod Lachmayya Naik
103Chand Singh
104Rahul Nain
105Bintu Narwal
106Adarsh T
107Aditya
108Akshay Kumar
109C. Arun
110Chethan S
111D Mahindraprasad
112Gaurav Kumar
113Harsh Mahesh Lad
114Jaideep
115Karamvir
116Kiran Laxman Magar
117Mohit
118Muhammed Shihas S
119Parveen Satpal
120Rajesh Gurjar
121Sachin
122Sachin Vittala
123Sandeep
124Sandeep Kumar (Dhull)
125Sumit
126Surender Nada
127Varun Shetty
128Vikash D
129Prabhjeet Singh
130Ajay Singh
131Arvind Raja R.
132Ashish
133Deepak Kumar
134Devendra Gopal Joshi
135Sahish Gaude
136Vinay Kumar Singh
137Vishal Kushal
138Yogesh Kumar
139Darpan
140Amit Nirwal
141Anil Kumar
142Babu Murugasan
143Davinder Singh
144Elavarasan A
145Harendra Kumar
146Manish
147Manish DK
148Marimuthu Kamaraj
149Palla Ramakrishna
150Prince
151Rohit Rana
152Satywan
153SHUBHAM KUMAR
154Sudhakar Krishant Kadam
155Sumit Bhainswal
156Ujjval Singh
157Vikram Kandola
158Vinod Kumar
159Viraj Vishnu Landge
160Vishav Chaudhary
161Pawan
162Sawan
163Shekhar Shrikant Tatkare
164Sunil Kumar
167Satheesha S
168Aashish Nagar
169Akash Choudhary
170Alankar Kaluram Patil
171Amit Hooda
172Ankit
173Ankit
174Arpit Saroha
175Baldev Singh
176Baljinder Singh
177Harish Kumar V
178Lucky Sharma
179Mohit Sehrawat
180Monu
181Navneet
182Nitin Chandel
183Rahul Sethpal
184Ravinder Pahal
185Sakthivel R
186Sandeep Kumar
187Sandeep Singh
188Sourav Kumar
189Vijay Kumar
190Naveen Kumar P
191Ashish Gill
192Devendra Shrikant Kadam
193Jagdeep
194Mohit Ghanghas
195Sonu
196Vijender
197Ajeet
198Akash Dattu Arsul
199Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav
200Darshan J.
201Davinder Singh
202Deepak Rajender Singh
203Kapil
204Kapil Gurjar
205Mayur Jagannath Kadam
206Mohit Bhainswal
207Pavan TR
208Ponparthiban Subramanian
209PRINCE D
210Rahul
211Rakesh Bhalle Ram
212Ravi Kumar
213Sahil
214Sahil Surender
215Shivam Chaudhari
216Surjeet Singh
217Vijin Thangadurai
218Vinit Nain
219Vishal Mane
220Lavish
221Amit
222Ganesh Bodke
223Mohit Kumar
224Mohit Kumar
225Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi
226Rahul Veeresh Nagavat
227Deepak
228Dhruv Chhillar
229Ravi
230Shubham Rawal
231Ankit Sharma
232Gaurav Bhardwaj
233Gaurav Chhillar
234Kavali Kavindar
235Sanjay

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY C - RAIDERS

S.No.Name
227Abhishek Dhabai
228Abhishek Singh
229Ajay Kumar
231Akash Pikalmunde
232Akshay Jaywant Bodake
233Aman
234Aman Kadian
235Amit Chauhan
236Amit Nagar
237Anand Surendra Tomar
238Anand V
239Ankit (Services)
240Ankush
241Anubhav Tomar
242Ashok
243Athul MS
244Azad Singh
245Banty
246Bharath Ram
247Bhuvneshwar Gaur
248Deepak Narwal
249Galla Raju
250Gaurav Chhikara
251Gulveer Singh
252Harmanjit Singh
253Harshit Yadav
254Himanshu Singh
255Jashandeep Singh
256Kamlesh
257Lovepreet Singh
258Mahendra Ganesh Rajput
259Maninder Singh
260Manish Gulia
261Mohit
262Monu
263Monu Goyat
264More G B
265Naseeb
266Naveen
267Naveen Kumar
268Navneet
269Nilesh Salunke
270Nitin Panwar
271Nitin Tomar
272Palle Mallikarjun (Left Raider)
273Pardeep Kumar
274Pawan Kumar (Kadian)
275Prashanth Kumar Rai
276Prathap S.
277Purna Singh
278Rahul Chaudhari
279Rahul Rana
280Rahul Sharma
281Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan
282Rakesh Gowda
283Rakesh Narwal
284Ratan G
285Rathan K
286Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat
287Rishank Devadiga
288Rohit
289Rohit Baliyan
290Rohit Kumar
291Rohit Singh
292Sachin
293Sahil (Services)
294Saurabh Mann
295Sawin
296Selvamani K
297Shubham Nitin Shelke
298Sohit
299Sonu Singh
300Sukesh Hegde
301Sumit Singh
302Surender (Pal)
303Sushant Sail
304Sushil
305Sushil Gulia
306Umesh Sharma
307Vikrant
308Vishesh Chandel
309Vishwas S
310Aakash Tomar
311Akash Singh
312Debjyoti Das
313Mahammad Afreed
314Rajwinder Pal Singh
315Ram Kumar M
316Sumit Rohtash
317Udaykant Kumar
318Vineet Mavi
319Virendra Singh Khushram
320Akash
321Anuj Yadav
322Harikrishnan
323Himanshu
324Juned Akhtar
325Karthikeyan
326Lakhwinder Singh
327Mukesh Tanwar
328Praveen K.
329R. Gowtham
330Raj Kumar
331Rajendra Singh
332Rakesh Kumar Kuldiya
333Raman Kumar
334Ritik
335Naveen
336Sahil
337Sunil Kumar
338Vicky
339Vikas Chillar
352Lokesh Kaushik
353Laxman Papanna Gawda
354M. Ramkumar
355Anit
356Harshit Tyagi
357Jashwant
435Umesh
436Anil

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY D - ALL ROUNDERS

S.No.Name
358Amit Kumar
359Omkar R. More
360Prince Raj
361Shubham Singh
362Vishwas Lal
363Neeraj Singh
364M. Ajay
365Amit Singh Thakur
366Manas Koley
367Parth Mehta
368Tejram Jat
369Raj Nagpure
370Akash Prasher
371Pardeep
372Ankit
373Mohit
374Jitender Yadav
375Ritik
376Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar
377Mohit
503Balbir Singh
504Ashish (Chhokar)
505Sanskar Mishra
506Surendra Singh Kanwar
507Gurdial Singh
508Kulvinder Dalal
509Deepak Malik
510Rajan Singh Manhas
511Ililyas Khan
512Karunakar Behera
513Bhupendra Raut
514Ankit Baliyan
515Gali Lakshma Reddy
516Himanshu Bhoi
517Vijay Divekar
518Kunal
519Manjur Ali
520Swapnil Ulhe
521Manish Vats
522Lohit Naik
523Vishal Patiyal
524Govind
525P M Chethan
526Imdadul Islam Laskar
527Biswajit Jena
590Gursahib Singh
591Arpan Chakma
592Chinmoy Choudhury
593Jiten Barua
594Saurab Das

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY D - DEFENDERS

S.No.Name
378S. Arun Kumar Goud
379Deepak Kumar
380Mohit
381Himanshu Choudhary
382Ranjith A
383Ankit
384Nitesh
385Gaurav Dahiya
386Happy
387Vishal Jariya
388Jatinder Singh
389Ajit Pandurang Pawar
390Vikrant
391Ritik
392Ravindra Chouhan
393Ishwar
394Mohit
395Vijay
396Sachin
397Umesh Kumar Porte
398Viraj Malik
399Ashish
400Sumit Chhillar
401Hardeep
528Nadikudi Sharandeep
529Alok Kumar
530Suresh Jadhav
531Rehan
532Mayank Malik
533Mandeep
534Parveen Narwal
535Jaskirat Singh
536Ali Ahmed Goundi
537Prakash Jagwan
538Naveen Kumar
539Prashant Kumar Rathi
540Ram Adhagle
541Mahendra Choudhary
542Gopineedi Pavan Kumar
543Badal
544Aditya Rana
545Vinod
546Herendar Kumar Paswan
547Hem Raj
548Rinku
549Rakshith
550Vikram Singh
551Gurbhej Singh
552Sanchit Tank
553Vikrant Sharma
554Shivam Singh Tomar
587Mokibur Rahman
595Mohit
596Antil Kumar

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY D - RAIDERS

S.No.Name
402Ankit
403Saurav Parthe
404Rohit Yadav
405Monu Kumar
406Siddharth Gohil
407Irfan Ahmad Mir
408Raju Kumar Singh
409Rajbir Singh
410Ajay
411Piyar Hussain
412Rekib Ali
413Shubham Singh
414Akash Bibolkar
415Dhurvik Vijay Gohel
416Aman Dalal
417Anil Singh
418P. Rahul Reddy
419Nitin Bisht
420Rajan Chaudhary
421Vinod Parasappa Sandimani
422Shashank B
423Rahul Kumar
424Ujjwal
425Suraj
426Rohit Thakur
427A Bipin
428Sourav Munda
429Jagdeep
430Arun Kumar A
431Masanamuthu Lakshnanan
432Satish Kannan
433Nitin Kumar
434Robin Chaudhary
555Chukkala Venkatash
556Akshaykumar Soni
557Kunal
558Rahul Kumar Gope
559Amit
560Bhargav Mandrekar
561Bolagani Naga Phanindra
562Madhu K
563S. Muniyappan
564Mohinder Singh
565Mayengbam Menson Singh
566Prince Kumar Roy
567Udit Kumar
568Katabathini Raviteja
569Yanglem Athoiba Singh
570Ankur Moran
571Rushikesh Tiwale
572Sandeep Kumar
573Abhishek Kumar
574Vijay Bajanthri
575Vipendra Singh
576Ankit
577Aman Chauhan
578Bhargab Kalita
579Khawinder Chaudhary
580Niranjan Paul
581Pawan Singh
582Shakti Dahiya
583Manindra Nayak
584Potla Gopi Chand
585Tejas Kalbhor
586Satnam Singh
588Mahesh Goud
589Jay Patel
597Ankit
598Sumit

