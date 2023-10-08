PKL Auction 2023: Complete list of players on offer at the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 Auction

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), one of India's most electrifying sporting spectacles, is gearing up for its 10th season. With its successful journey through the years, PKL has captured the hearts of fans and catapulted Kabaddi into the limelight.

The anticipation for PKL 2023 is palpable as the auction for the upcoming season is set to commence on Monday, October 9, and Tuesday, October 10, in Mumbai.

Over 500 players, including marquee players like Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mohammadreza Shadlou, Maninder Singh, and Fazel Atrachali, will be up for grabs. While the 12 PKL teams have retained some key players, the quest for further additions to their squads remains paramount as they prepare for the season, slated to commence in December.

The PKL 2023 auction spans two days, with the spotlight on top-tier players on Day 1, scheduled from 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm IST. Day 2, beginning at 10.00 am IST on October 10, will feature categories C and D players, as well as select players from categories A and B.

In the PKL Auction 2023, players are categorized into A, B, C, and D, with specific base prices for each category. Category A boasts a base price of ₹30 Lakh, while Category B is set at ₹20 Lakh.

Star players like Fazel Atrachali, Mohammadreza Shadlou, and Maninder Singh fall into Category A, while the Indian skipper, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is categorized under B.

As the PKL auction 2023 unfolds, fans eagerly await the intriguing additions to their beloved teams.

PKL Auction 2023: Here's the total list of players in the auction pool

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY A - ALL ROUNDERS

S.No Name 1 Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY A - DEFENDERS

S.No Name 2 Fazel Atrachali

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY A - ALL-ROUNDERS

S.No. Name 3 Rohit Gulia 4 Vijay Malik

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY A - RAIDERS

S.No. Name 5 Maninder Singh 6 Manjeet

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY B - ALL-ROUNDERS

S.No. Name 7 Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY B - ALL-ROUNDERS

S.No. Name 9 Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre 10 Arkam Shaikh 11 Ashish 12 Deepak Niwas Hooda 13 Gurdeep 14 Manoj Gowda K. 15 Nitin Rawal 16 Sachin Narwal 17 Sandeep Narwal

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY B - DEFENDERS

S.No. Name 18 Sombir 19 Vishal Bhardwaj 20 Girish Maruti Ernak 21 Mahender Singh 22 Vishal 23 Shubham Shinde 24 Sunil

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY B - RAIDERS

S.No. Name 25 Ashu Malik 26 Chandran Ranjit 27 Guman Singh 28 Meetu 29 Pawan Kumar (Sehrawat) 30 Shrikant Jadhav 31 Siddharth Sirish Desai 32 Vikash Khandola

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C - ALL ROUNDERS

S.No. Name 437 Ali Samadi Choubtarash 438 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh 439 Benci Sellathurai Raso 440 Daniel Omondi Odhiambo 441 Etsuki Manita 442 Hamid Mirzaei Nader 443 Helvic Simuyu Wanjala 444 I Komang Wahyu Brahmasta 445 Islam MD Jewel 446 Issei Ito 447 John Karuga Muremwa 448 Minsoo Byeon 449 Ramu Tamatta 450 Reza Katoulinezhad 451 Rodgers Omondi Atieno 452 Samuel Wanjala Wafula 453 Thanushan Laxmamohan 454 Usitha Sanjaya Kumara Jayasinghe Arachchillage 455 Wo Hee Lee

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C - DEFENDERS

S.No. Name 456 Amirhossein Bastami 457 Cavin Ochieng Oginga 458 Felix Li 459 Hyuma Kurashima 460 Meisam Abbasi 461 Milad Jabbari 462 Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi 463 Reuben Mburu Njuguna 464 Rodrigo Ezequiel Molina 465 Vahid RezaEimehr 466 Yuvraj Pandeya 467 Asadujjaman Howlader 468 David Rineksa Pribadi 469 Md. Arif Rabbani 470 Piotr Gawecki 471 Kumar Lama 472 Md. Liton Ali

OVERSEAS PLAYERS - CATEGORY C - RAIDERS

S.No. Name 473 Ahmadreza Asgari 474 Ali Tolaqani 475 Alireza Mirzaeian 476 Allan Oduor Omondi 477 Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki 478 Ashan Mihiranga 479 Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi 480 Chai-Ming Chang 481 Chung-Hao Tsai 482 Dong Woo Kim 483 Ebrahim Hakim Sharaf 484 Ghanshyam Roka Magar 485 Hasan Balbool 486 I Gede Jaya Guna 487 Jong Hoon Choi 488 Ju Hwan Kim 489 Junseok An 490 Md. Mijanur Rahman 491 Md. Rabiul Alam 492 Md. Sharif Miah 493 Milad Ahmadi 494 Nestor Mariano Pascual 495 Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah 496 Piotr Pamulak 497 Pradip Mijar 498 Saleem Mohammed Sabihan 499 Shahan Sha Mohammed 500 Shoya Suzuki 501 Tobius Kinyua Muriithi 502 Zheng-Wei Chen

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY C - ALL ROUNDERS

S.No. Name 33 Abdul Insamam S 34 Ajay Ghanghas 35 Aniket 36 Ashish Kumar (Sangwan) 37 Balaji D 38 Balram 39 Brijendra Singh Chaudhary 40 Dadaso Balaso Awad 41 E Subash 42 Govind Gurjar 43 Hemant Chauhan 44 K. Abhimanyu 45 K. Hanumanthu 46 Monu 47 Narender Hooda 48 Nehal B Sawal Desai 49 Nitin Panwar 50 Pankaj 51 Paras Ram Gadri 52 Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade 53 Rahul Khatik 54 Rajesh Narwal 55 Ran Singh 56 Ravinder 57 Rohit 58 Sachin Kumar 59 Sagar B. Krishna 60 Sagar Kumar 61 Sahil Mann 62 Sajin Chandrasekar 63 Sanjeev Kumar 64 Santhapanaselvam 65 Shankar Bhimraj Gadai 66 Shrikant Tewthia 67 Sourabh Tanaji Patil 68 Sumit Kumar 69 Sunil Manik Dubile 70 Tapas Pal 71 Tejas Maruti Patil 72 Vikas Jaglan 73 Vinod Kumar 74 Visvanath V. 75 Abhishek Yadav 76 Binod Kumar Prasad 77 Mukesh Thakur 78 Nitesh Singh Thakur 79 Raghul 80 Tarandeep Singh 81 Akshay Shivaji Ugade 82 Amarjeet 83 Bhoir Akshay Bharat 84 Dhruv 85 Siddhesh Pingle 341 Mohit Balyan

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY C - DEFENDERS

S.No. Name 86 Aakash 87 Ajay 88 Amit Sheoran 89 Ankit 90 Dipak 91 Krishan 92 Priyank Chandel 93 Rinku Narwal 94 Rohit Banne 95 Rohit Kumar 96 Sandeep (Kandola) 97 Sourav Gulia 98 Sunder 99 Sunil Siddhgavali 100 Vikas 101 Vinay Kumar 102 Vinod Lachmayya Naik 103 Chand Singh 104 Rahul Nain 105 Bintu Narwal 106 Adarsh T 107 Aditya 108 Akshay Kumar 109 C. Arun 110 Chethan S 111 D Mahindraprasad 112 Gaurav Kumar 113 Harsh Mahesh Lad 114 Jaideep 115 Karamvir 116 Kiran Laxman Magar 117 Mohit 118 Muhammed Shihas S 119 Parveen Satpal 120 Rajesh Gurjar 121 Sachin 122 Sachin Vittala 123 Sandeep 124 Sandeep Kumar (Dhull) 125 Sumit 126 Surender Nada 127 Varun Shetty 128 Vikash D 129 Prabhjeet Singh 130 Ajay Singh 131 Arvind Raja R. 132 Ashish 133 Deepak Kumar 134 Devendra Gopal Joshi 135 Sahish Gaude 136 Vinay Kumar Singh 137 Vishal Kushal 138 Yogesh Kumar 139 Darpan 140 Amit Nirwal 141 Anil Kumar 142 Babu Murugasan 143 Davinder Singh 144 Elavarasan A 145 Harendra Kumar 146 Manish 147 Manish DK 148 Marimuthu Kamaraj 149 Palla Ramakrishna 150 Prince 151 Rohit Rana 152 Satywan 153 SHUBHAM KUMAR 154 Sudhakar Krishant Kadam 155 Sumit Bhainswal 156 Ujjval Singh 157 Vikram Kandola 158 Vinod Kumar 159 Viraj Vishnu Landge 160 Vishav Chaudhary 161 Pawan 162 Sawan 163 Shekhar Shrikant Tatkare 164 Sunil Kumar 167 Satheesha S 168 Aashish Nagar 169 Akash Choudhary 170 Alankar Kaluram Patil 171 Amit Hooda 172 Ankit 173 Ankit 174 Arpit Saroha 175 Baldev Singh 176 Baljinder Singh 177 Harish Kumar V 178 Lucky Sharma 179 Mohit Sehrawat 180 Monu 181 Navneet 182 Nitin Chandel 183 Rahul Sethpal 184 Ravinder Pahal 185 Sakthivel R 186 Sandeep Kumar 187 Sandeep Singh 188 Sourav Kumar 189 Vijay Kumar 190 Naveen Kumar P 191 Ashish Gill 192 Devendra Shrikant Kadam 193 Jagdeep 194 Mohit Ghanghas 195 Sonu 196 Vijender 197 Ajeet 198 Akash Dattu Arsul 199 Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav 200 Darshan J. 201 Davinder Singh 202 Deepak Rajender Singh 203 Kapil 204 Kapil Gurjar 205 Mayur Jagannath Kadam 206 Mohit Bhainswal 207 Pavan TR 208 Ponparthiban Subramanian 209 PRINCE D 210 Rahul 211 Rakesh Bhalle Ram 212 Ravi Kumar 213 Sahil 214 Sahil Surender 215 Shivam Chaudhari 216 Surjeet Singh 217 Vijin Thangadurai 218 Vinit Nain 219 Vishal Mane 220 Lavish 221 Amit 222 Ganesh Bodke 223 Mohit Kumar 224 Mohit Kumar 225 Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi 226 Rahul Veeresh Nagavat 227 Deepak 228 Dhruv Chhillar 229 Ravi 230 Shubham Rawal 231 Ankit Sharma 232 Gaurav Bhardwaj 233 Gaurav Chhillar 234 Kavali Kavindar 235 Sanjay

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY C - RAIDERS

S.No. Name 227 Abhishek Dhabai 228 Abhishek Singh 229 Ajay Kumar 231 Akash Pikalmunde 232 Akshay Jaywant Bodake 233 Aman 234 Aman Kadian 235 Amit Chauhan 236 Amit Nagar 237 Anand Surendra Tomar 238 Anand V 239 Ankit (Services) 240 Ankush 241 Anubhav Tomar 242 Ashok 243 Athul MS 244 Azad Singh 245 Banty 246 Bharath Ram 247 Bhuvneshwar Gaur 248 Deepak Narwal 249 Galla Raju 250 Gaurav Chhikara 251 Gulveer Singh 252 Harmanjit Singh 253 Harshit Yadav 254 Himanshu Singh 255 Jashandeep Singh 256 Kamlesh 257 Lovepreet Singh 258 Mahendra Ganesh Rajput 259 Maninder Singh 260 Manish Gulia 261 Mohit 262 Monu 263 Monu Goyat 264 More G B 265 Naseeb 266 Naveen 267 Naveen Kumar 268 Navneet 269 Nilesh Salunke 270 Nitin Panwar 271 Nitin Tomar 272 Palle Mallikarjun (Left Raider) 273 Pardeep Kumar 274 Pawan Kumar (Kadian) 275 Prashanth Kumar Rai 276 Prathap S. 277 Purna Singh 278 Rahul Chaudhari 279 Rahul Rana 280 Rahul Sharma 281 Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan 282 Rakesh Gowda 283 Rakesh Narwal 284 Ratan G 285 Rathan K 286 Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat 287 Rishank Devadiga 288 Rohit 289 Rohit Baliyan 290 Rohit Kumar 291 Rohit Singh 292 Sachin 293 Sahil (Services) 294 Saurabh Mann 295 Sawin 296 Selvamani K 297 Shubham Nitin Shelke 298 Sohit 299 Sonu Singh 300 Sukesh Hegde 301 Sumit Singh 302 Surender (Pal) 303 Sushant Sail 304 Sushil 305 Sushil Gulia 306 Umesh Sharma 307 Vikrant 308 Vishesh Chandel 309 Vishwas S 310 Aakash Tomar 311 Akash Singh 312 Debjyoti Das 313 Mahammad Afreed 314 Rajwinder Pal Singh 315 Ram Kumar M 316 Sumit Rohtash 317 Udaykant Kumar 318 Vineet Mavi 319 Virendra Singh Khushram 320 Akash 321 Anuj Yadav 322 Harikrishnan 323 Himanshu 324 Juned Akhtar 325 Karthikeyan 326 Lakhwinder Singh 327 Mukesh Tanwar 328 Praveen K. 329 R. Gowtham 330 Raj Kumar 331 Rajendra Singh 332 Rakesh Kumar Kuldiya 333 Raman Kumar 334 Ritik 335 Naveen 336 Sahil 337 Sunil Kumar 338 Vicky 339 Vikas Chillar 352 Lokesh Kaushik 353 Laxman Papanna Gawda 354 M. Ramkumar 355 Anit 356 Harshit Tyagi 357 Jashwant 435 Umesh 436 Anil

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY D - ALL ROUNDERS

S.No. Name 358 Amit Kumar 359 Omkar R. More 360 Prince Raj 361 Shubham Singh 362 Vishwas Lal 363 Neeraj Singh 364 M. Ajay 365 Amit Singh Thakur 366 Manas Koley 367 Parth Mehta 368 Tejram Jat 369 Raj Nagpure 370 Akash Prasher 371 Pardeep 372 Ankit 373 Mohit 374 Jitender Yadav 375 Ritik 376 Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar 377 Mohit 503 Balbir Singh 504 Ashish (Chhokar) 505 Sanskar Mishra 506 Surendra Singh Kanwar 507 Gurdial Singh 508 Kulvinder Dalal 509 Deepak Malik 510 Rajan Singh Manhas 511 Ililyas Khan 512 Karunakar Behera 513 Bhupendra Raut 514 Ankit Baliyan 515 Gali Lakshma Reddy 516 Himanshu Bhoi 517 Vijay Divekar 518 Kunal 519 Manjur Ali 520 Swapnil Ulhe 521 Manish Vats 522 Lohit Naik 523 Vishal Patiyal 524 Govind 525 P M Chethan 526 Imdadul Islam Laskar 527 Biswajit Jena 590 Gursahib Singh 591 Arpan Chakma 592 Chinmoy Choudhury 593 Jiten Barua 594 Saurab Das

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY D - DEFENDERS

S.No. Name 378 S. Arun Kumar Goud 379 Deepak Kumar 380 Mohit 381 Himanshu Choudhary 382 Ranjith A 383 Ankit 384 Nitesh 385 Gaurav Dahiya 386 Happy 387 Vishal Jariya 388 Jatinder Singh 389 Ajit Pandurang Pawar 390 Vikrant 391 Ritik 392 Ravindra Chouhan 393 Ishwar 394 Mohit 395 Vijay 396 Sachin 397 Umesh Kumar Porte 398 Viraj Malik 399 Ashish 400 Sumit Chhillar 401 Hardeep 528 Nadikudi Sharandeep 529 Alok Kumar 530 Suresh Jadhav 531 Rehan 532 Mayank Malik 533 Mandeep 534 Parveen Narwal 535 Jaskirat Singh 536 Ali Ahmed Goundi 537 Prakash Jagwan 538 Naveen Kumar 539 Prashant Kumar Rathi 540 Ram Adhagle 541 Mahendra Choudhary 542 Gopineedi Pavan Kumar 543 Badal 544 Aditya Rana 545 Vinod 546 Herendar Kumar Paswan 547 Hem Raj 548 Rinku 549 Rakshith 550 Vikram Singh 551 Gurbhej Singh 552 Sanchit Tank 553 Vikrant Sharma 554 Shivam Singh Tomar 587 Mokibur Rahman 595 Mohit 596 Antil Kumar

DOMESTIC PLAYERS - CATEGORY D - RAIDERS

S.No. Name 402 Ankit 403 Saurav Parthe 404 Rohit Yadav 405 Monu Kumar 406 Siddharth Gohil 407 Irfan Ahmad Mir 408 Raju Kumar Singh 409 Rajbir Singh 410 Ajay 411 Piyar Hussain 412 Rekib Ali 413 Shubham Singh 414 Akash Bibolkar 415 Dhurvik Vijay Gohel 416 Aman Dalal 417 Anil Singh 418 P. Rahul Reddy 419 Nitin Bisht 420 Rajan Chaudhary 421 Vinod Parasappa Sandimani 422 Shashank B 423 Rahul Kumar 424 Ujjwal 425 Suraj 426 Rohit Thakur 427 A Bipin 428 Sourav Munda 429 Jagdeep 430 Arun Kumar A 431 Masanamuthu Lakshnanan 432 Satish Kannan 433 Nitin Kumar 434 Robin Chaudhary 555 Chukkala Venkatash 556 Akshaykumar Soni 557 Kunal 558 Rahul Kumar Gope 559 Amit 560 Bhargav Mandrekar 561 Bolagani Naga Phanindra 562 Madhu K 563 S. Muniyappan 564 Mohinder Singh 565 Mayengbam Menson Singh 566 Prince Kumar Roy 567 Udit Kumar 568 Katabathini Raviteja 569 Yanglem Athoiba Singh 570 Ankur Moran 571 Rushikesh Tiwale 572 Sandeep Kumar 573 Abhishek Kumar 574 Vijay Bajanthri 575 Vipendra Singh 576 Ankit 577 Aman Chauhan 578 Bhargab Kalita 579 Khawinder Chaudhary 580 Niranjan Paul 581 Pawan Singh 582 Shakti Dahiya 583 Manindra Nayak 584 Potla Gopi Chand 585 Tejas Kalbhor 586 Satnam Singh 588 Mahesh Goud 589 Jay Patel 597 Ankit 598 Sumit