PKL Season 4 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in Pro Kabaddi 2016

The 2016 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League was the last season with just eight teams. Four new teams were added to the PKL ahead of the fifth season.

Patna Pirates (52 points) were placed atop the PKL Season 4 points table after the end of the league stage with 10 wins and four losses from 14 games. They were the only team to not tie and single game and finished with a score difference of 14.

Telugu Titans (50 points) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (47 points) finished second and third, respectively. Both teams won eight matches each, while the Titans (4) lost one match less than the Pink Panthers (5).

Puneri Paltan were the final team to qualify for the next round of the competition with 42 points. They won and lost six matches each, while the remaining two matches ended in a tie.

Bengaluru Bulls finished sixth with 32 points from 14 matches, having won five matches, lost eight, and tied one. They finished the season with a score difference of -55.

Dabang Delhi K.C. failed to qualify as they had only 29 points from 14 matches in the fourth edition of the PKL. They won four matches and lost nine, while the remaining game ended in a tie.

Surprisingly, the Delhi-based club had a score difference of seven.

Lastly, the Bengal Warriors finished at the bottom of the PKL 2016 standings with three wins and a couple of ties. They lost their remaining nine matches and finished the season with 26 points.

Why did U Mumba miss out on qualifying despite the same number of points as Puneri Paltan?

U Mumba suffered a heartbreak in the fourth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They also finished their campaign with 42 points, having won seven matches, lost six, and tied one.

However, they had a negative score difference of -18, while Puneri Paltan had a positive score difference of +23.