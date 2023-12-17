PKL Season 5 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in PKL 2017?

Gujarat Giants finished atop the Group A standings in PKL Season 5 with 87 points from 22 matches. They won 15 matches, lost four, and tied three games to finish with a score difference of 126.

The other teams in Group A included Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers, U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Dabang Delhi K.C.

The Pune and Haryana-based franchises were the two other teams to qualify for the playoffs from Group A in PKL 2017. Puneri Paltan finished with 80 points and a score difference of 91, having won 15 and lost seven matches.

Meanwhile, the Steelers finished their campaign with 13 wins, five losses, and four ties. With 79 points and a score difference of 40, they finished third in the PKL Season 5 standings.

U Mumba finished fourth with 56 points from 22 matches, having won 10 matches and lost 12.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (51 points) and Dabang Delhi K.C. (38 points) were the last two teams in the PKL 2017 Group A points table.

Pro Kabaddi Season 5 Points Table: Group B Standings

Group B of the PKL Season 5 included Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates, UP Yoddhas, Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans, and Tamil Thalaivas.

The Warriors finished atop the Group B standings with 77 points from 22 matches. They registered 11 wins, five losses, and six ties to finish the league stage with a score difference of 19.

Patna Pirates were placed second in the points table with 71 points and a score difference of 60. They won 10 matches, lost seven, and tied five.

UP Yoddhas finished third, having won six matches, lost 10, and tied four. They finished the league stage with 60 points.

Bengaluru Bulls (57 points), Telugu Titans (52 points) and Tamil Thalaivas (46 points) were the three teams from Group B who missed out on securing a playoffs spot.