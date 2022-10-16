"Players have a brother who is giving them advice, not a captain"- Dabang Delhi KC coach showers praise on Naveen Kumar's captaincy in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Dabang Delhi KC head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda heaped praise on his team's captain Naveen Kumar for his brilliant leadership style in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Kumar, who made his debut as captain this season, has guided Delhi to four wins in their first four matches.

Dabang Delhi KC locked horns with a star-studded Telugu Titans outfit on Saturday, October 15. The Delhi-based franchise recorded a massive 46-26 win, with all the players doing their respective jobs to perfection.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, coach Krishan Hooda shed some light on Naveen's captaincy and said:

"The players who play for our team think that they have a brother who is giving them advice, not a captain. The entire team is supporting him, and he is supporting the team. You are seeing the result of that process."

When asked about the reason behind his team's grand win against the Telugu Titans, Hooda answered:

"Our strategy was the reason behind it. I had briefed the team about their players. I also showed them video clips of their players. Our strategy was successful."

Coach sir is the secret behind my success: Naveen Kumar credits Krishan Kumar Hooda for his four wins as captain in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar attended the press conference as well, where he was asked a question about his success as captain thus far in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

"I would say coach sir is the secret behind my success. He does not allow any mistakes. Whenever there are mistakes, he comes to us and tells us about them. Also, everyone in the team is playing their roles well," the Dabang Delhi KC skipper said.

Dabang Delhi KC are currently at the top of the points table with four wins in as many matches. Their next match is against Haryana Steelers on Monday, October 17.

