"Pressure? What pressure?"- Arjun Deshwal comments after Tamil Thalaivas win without Pawan Sehrawat in their PKL 2025 team

Tamil Thalaivas' new captain Arjun Deshwal made a light-hearted comment at the press conference after his team's 46-36 win against the Bengal Warriorz. Playing without regular skipper Pawan Sehrawat, the Thalaivas cruised to a 10-point victory at the SMS Indoor Stadium on September 12.

Ad

New captain Arjun Deshwal led the Tamil Thalaivas from the front by scoring 17 points against the Bengal Warriorz. The Bengal-based franchise tried some new defenders against the Thalaivas, but they struggled a lot against Arjun. In 26 raids, Arjun got tackled only seven times.

When asked if there was any pressure on him as a captain, Arjun replied at the post-match press conference:

"Pressure? What pressure?"

Arjun then reflected on how the Thalaivas lost two matches during the Vizag leg of PKL 2025 and added:

Ad

Trending

"This is just the beginning of the season. It is too early to make big calls after just two losses. Yes, we lost twice, but we came here to Jaipur with a fresh mindset and fresh energy."

Narender Kandola supported Arjun to perfection by scoring seven points. Bengal Warriorz captain Devank Dalal scored a Super 10 for his franchise, but his efforts went in vain.

Ad

"They have a young, new-look squad"- Arjun Deshwal ready to lead Tamil Thalaivas against Bengaluru Bulls

Tamil Thalaivas will play their next match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against former champions Bengaluru Bulls on September 16. The Bulls are on a three-match winning streak. When asked about his team's strategy for that game, Arjun Deshwal answered:

Ad

"Bengaluru Bulls have won three matches. They will be confident. They have a young, new-look squad. We will see, try to rectify our mistakes, look for their mistakes and we'll see what happens."

SMS Indoor Stadium will play host to the battle between the Thalaivas and the Bulls on September 16. The game will begin at 9pm IST. It will be interesting to see if Deshwal and co. can end the Bulls' winning streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More