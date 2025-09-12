"Pressure? What pressure?"- Arjun Deshwal comments after Tamil Thalaivas win without Pawan Sehrawat in their PKL 2025 team

Tamil Thalaivas' new captain Arjun Deshwal made a light-hearted comment at the press conference after his team's 46-36 win against the Bengal Warriorz. Playing without regular skipper Pawan Sehrawat, the Thalaivas cruised to a 10-point victory at the SMS Indoor Stadium on September 12.
New captain Arjun Deshwal led the Tamil Thalaivas from the front by scoring 17 points against the Bengal Warriorz. The Bengal-based franchise tried some new defenders against the Thalaivas, but they struggled a lot against Arjun. In 26 raids, Arjun got tackled only seven times.
When asked if there was any pressure on him as a captain, Arjun replied at the post-match press conference:
"Pressure? What pressure?"
Arjun then reflected on how the Thalaivas lost two matches during the Vizag leg of PKL 2025 and added:
"This is just the beginning of the season. It is too early to make big calls after just two losses. Yes, we lost twice, but we came here to Jaipur with a fresh mindset and fresh energy."
Narender Kandola supported Arjun to perfection by scoring seven points. Bengal Warriorz captain Devank Dalal scored a Super 10 for his franchise, but his efforts went in vain.
"They have a young, new-look squad"- Arjun Deshwal ready to lead Tamil Thalaivas against Bengaluru Bulls
Tamil Thalaivas will play their next match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against former champions Bengaluru Bulls on September 16. The Bulls are on a three-match winning streak. When asked about his team's strategy for that game, Arjun Deshwal answered:
"Bengaluru Bulls have won three matches. They will be confident. They have a young, new-look squad. We will see, try to rectify our mistakes, look for their mistakes and we'll see what happens."
SMS Indoor Stadium will play host to the battle between the Thalaivas and the Bulls on September 16. The game will begin at 9pm IST. It will be interesting to see if Deshwal and co. can end the Bulls' winning streak.