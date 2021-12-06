"Having Rahul Chaudhari by my side eases off the raiding pressure"- Nitin Tomar comments on his new teammate ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021

Puneri Paltan skipper Nitin Tomar will lead the raid attack with the 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari in Pro Kabaddi 2021. Tomar, who has played multiple seasons for Pune, is looking forward to sharing the responsibilities with his new teammate.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda ahead of PKL 8, Nitin Tomar spoke at length about many interesting topics. He was released by Puneri Paltan before the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction, but the Pune-based franchise bought him back for INR 61 lakh.

Nitin was Pune's most expensive signing at the auction, and soon after the event, Pune announced him as their skipper for season eight. Apart from Nitin, Puneri Paltan also invested their funds in former Telugu Titans star Rahul Chaudhari.

When asked how Rahul's arrival would help him, Nitin Tomar replied:

"Having Rahul Chaudhari by my side eases off the raiding pressure. If a raider knows that he has got the support, he can raid with more freedom because you have it in your mind that even if you are tackled down, the supporting raider will revive me."

Nitin Tomar and Rahul Chaudhari are two of the most successful players in Pro Kabaddi history. While Nitin has earned 467 points in 68 games, Chaudhari has over 1,000 points to his name.

Both players were part of the Indian squad that won the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016. They will now aim to help Puneri Paltan win their maiden PKL trophy.

We are practicing hard and getting back in the groove: Nitin Tomar

Puneri Paltan captain Nitin Tomar also spoke about how the lockdown affected the game of Kabaddi.

He mentioned how the players stayed away from the mat for a considerable period, but the running hand touch specialist added that the players were returning to their old form gradually.

"Feeling very good that PKL is finally starting after the lockdown. We could not play in the last year and a half. Even our training was not at the same level. We stayed away from the mat as well. But now we are practicing hard and getting back in the groove," Nitin Tomar said.

Puneri Paltan will start their Pro Kabaddi 2021 campaign against Dabang Delhi KC on December 23. It will be exciting to see how the duo of Nitin Tomar and Rahul Chaudhari perform.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

