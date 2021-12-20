"He is a very quiet guy" - Manjeet says Pro Kabaddi 2021 star Pardeep Narwal cannot make anyone laugh

Tamil Thalaivas raider Manjeet recently labeled Pardeep Narwal as a person who cannot make anyone laugh. The all-rounder said that Pardeep is a very quiet guy who prefers staying in his own space only.

Ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021, Manjeet appeared on Sportskeeda's Kabaddi Hangout, where he participated in a Rapid Fire round. When asked about the one person who cannot make him laugh, Manjeet replied:

"Pardeep Narwal. He remains in his own space, a very quiet guy."

Manjeet played with Pardeep Narwal for Patna Pirates in his debut PKL season in 2018. After the season, Manjeet moved to Puneri Paltan.

The tall raider was signed by Tamil Thalaivas at the PKL 2021 Auction for a whopping ₹92 lakh. Describing the experience of watching his auction, Manjeet said:

"All our neighbors gathered in our house for the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auction. Last time I received a contract worth ₹63 lakh, and so when this year's bid crossed that amount, all members in the house were delighted. Afterwards, we distributed sweets in our neighborhood and celebrated together."

I will try to give a better performance than last season: Manjeet

Manjeet clarified that he doesn't feel the pressure of the massive price tag. The rising star of Indian kabaddi is instead looking forward to scoring heaps of points for the Chennai-based franchise.

"There is no pressure. The Tamil Thalaivas team management has shown so much faith in me. I feel much fitter this year. So, I will try to give a better performance than last season," said Manjeet.

Also Read Article Continues below

Playing for Puneri Paltan, Manjeet earned 151 points from 22 matches in PKL 2019. It will be interesting to see if he can better that tally in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee