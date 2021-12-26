"I rate my performance against Gujarat Giants higher than the last two" - Pro Kabaddi 2021 star Naveen Kumar comments on his Super 10

Naveen Kumar has labeled his Super 10 against the Gujarat Giants as his best of Pro Kabaddi 2021 so far. The Dabang Delhi KC star amassed 11 raid points against the Giants earlier tonight and helped his team pull off a 24-24 draw.

Speaking to the media after the thrilling encounter, Naveen Kumar explained why he rated his 11 raid points against the Gujarat Giants above his last two Super 10s against Puneri Paltan and U Mumba.

"I rate my performance against Gujarat Giants higher than the last two because Gujarat's defense is considered to be very good. And, I got a Super 10 against them. Yes, our team missed out on a win tonight, but the performance has boosted my confidence. I am looking forward to performing better in the coming games," said Naveen Kumar.

Naveen Kumar scored a crucial point for Dabang Delhi KC in the buzzer raid to ensure the team's unbeaten run continued in Pro Kabaddi 2021. Gujarat Giants led by 24-23 when Naveen went in to raid in the final few seconds.

Ravinder Pahal tried an advanced tackle on the Dabang Delhi CK star, but failed to execute it properly. Naveen escaped easily and guided his team to their first draw of Pro Kabaddi 2021.

Naveen Kumar is the number one raider in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after 14 matches

Naveen Kumar is the top raider on the Pro Kabaddi 2021 raiders' leaderboard after 14 matches in the competition. The Dabang Delhi KC player has earned 42 points from three matches, registering three Super 10s.

Kumar will now rest for a couple of days as Dabang Delhi KC's fourth match of Pro Kabaddi 2021 against defending champions Bengal Warriors is scheduled for December 29.

