Pro Kabaddi 2021: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh age, height, home country and stats

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh has been one of the most impressive players in the Pro Kabaddi League. The all-rounder made his debut in the PKL during the previous season.

His all-round brilliance played a vital role in the Bengal Warriors' maiden Pro Kabaddi League triumph. Nabibakhsh scored 92 raid points and 30 tackle points in his debut season. He also registered his maiden Super 10 and maiden High 5 in the tournament.

Unsurprisingly, the Bengal Warriors retained him ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh continued his excellent form in the league by producing a match-winning performance against UP Yoddha last night.

The defending champions opened their PKL 2021 campaign versus the Nitesh Kumar-led UP Yoddha and regsitered a 38-33 win. Nabibakhsh was the best player for the Bengal Warriors as he scored a total of 11 points in the game. Seven of those points were touch points, while he also scored three tackle points and a bonus point.

Fans were impressed with his fantastic performance, and here are some interesting things the kabaddi universe should know about the Bengal Warriors star.

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh Age

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh was born on September 17, 1991. The all-rounder celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this year.

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh Height

Nabibakhsh's height is approximately 1.78 meters, which equals to five feet and 10 inches.

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh Home Country

Nabibakhsh is an Iranian player. He plays kabaddi for Iran at the international level and is one of the top foreign players in the PKL.

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh Stats

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh has scored a total of 133 points in his Pro Kabaddi career. He touched the 100 raid points milestone last night in Bengaluru during the match against UP Yoddha.

Nabibakhsh will be keen to win his second Pro Kabaddi League title in two seasons. It will be interesting to see if he can continue in the same vein.

