Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Jaipur Pink Panthers register 2nd win; Thalaivas-U Mumba play out thrilling draw

Pro Kabaddi 2021 action continued in Bengaluru tonight with two blockbuster matches.

Former champions U Mumba locked horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of the night, which ended in a 30-30 tie. The second match featured inaugural Pro Kabaddi League winners Jaipur Pink Panthers and Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha, where the former ran out 32-29 winners.

With both matches going down to the last raid, here's a look at tonight's PKL results.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi result

Tamil Thalaivas squandered a big lead in their Pro Kabaddi 2021 match against U Mumba as the two teams played out a draw. U Mumba made a fantastic comeback in the second half and scored 16 points in the last 20 minutes to register their first tie of the season.

V Ajith Kumar was the star of the show for U Mumba. He performed exceptionally well against his former team to return with 15 raid points. Although the Thalaivas' Manjeet had a brilliant eight-point haul, Ajith Kumar's Super 10 prevented them from registering their first win of the season.

After tonight's match, Tamil Thalaivas hold ninth place in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table with six points from three matches. U Mumba are fifth with nine points to their name.

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi result

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, continued their winning momentum in Pro Kabaddi 2021 to record their second win of the season. A Super 10 from Arjun Deshwal helped the Pink Panthers defeat UP Yoddha by three points.

Pardeep Narwal failed to get going for UP Yoddha, but Surender Gill scored a Super 10. However, Gill's effort went in vain as UP Yoddha suffered their second defeat in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

The victory took the Jaipur Pink Panthers' tally to 11 points and helped them attain third spot in the points table. Meanwhile, UP Yoddha are seventh with seven points.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee