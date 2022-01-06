Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Patna Pirates hold Tamil Thalaivas to a tie; Bengaluru Bulls destroy Jaipur

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 saw another tied encounter on January 6 as the first match of the night between the Tamil Thalaivas and the Patna Pirates ended in a 30-30 stalemate. Fans should note that the Tamil Thalaivas have played seven matches so far, with four of them culminating in a draw.

The night ended with a battle between former champions Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers. As expected, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Co. crushed their opponents to regain the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2021-22 standings.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi result

Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas played out a 30-30 tie in Bengaluru. The Pirates scored 18 and conceded 12 points in the first 20 minutes, while in the last 20 minutes, they conceded 18 and scored 12 points.

Monu Goyat shone for the Pirates once again, scoring nine raid points. He scored five touch points, three bonus points and a tackle point for his team. Goyat received great support from captain Prashanth Kumar Rai, who aggregated seven points.

Substitute raider Ajinkya Pawar was the top-scorer for the Tamil Thalaivas. The rising star notched 12 raid points and ensured his team did not suffer a defeat despite a mediocre performance from other players.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi result

The 38-31 scoreline does not suggest how dominating the Bengaluru Bulls were in their match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat led from the front with 18 points, while defender Saurabh Nandal scored three tackle points.

The Bulls gifted some easy points to the Pink Panthers in the final phase of the match, ensuring that the inaugural winners took one point home. Arjun Deshwal scored a Super 10 for the Jaipur-based franchise.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee