Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Patna Pirates humiliate Bengal Warriors; Tamil Thalaivas end winless streak

Pro Kabaddi 2021 made December 31 special for all fans with two exciting encounters in Bengaluru. The first match featured Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan - two teams that were winless in their eighth season.

The night ended with a blockbuster clash with three-champions Patna Pirates and defending champs Bengal Warriors. Here's a look at the results of the matches that happened on December 31.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi result

Tamil Thalaivas recorded their first win of Pro Kabaddi 2021 by defeating Puneri Paltan 36-26 in the opening game of the night. The Chennai-based franchise rode on a Super 10 from Ajinkya Ashok Pawar to crush the Vishal Bhardwaj-led outfit.

Puneri Paltan failed to play as a unit in their Pro Kabaddi 2021 match against the Tamil Thalaivas. Pankaj Mohite scored eight raid points for Pune. Abhinesh Nadarajan and Vishal Bhardwaj scored four tackle points each, but the others could not support much.

Pawar received good support from Manjeet who scored eight raid points, while captain Surjeet backed him up with three points. Thalaivas are now sixth in the points table.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi result

Bengal Warriors completed a hat-trick of defeats in Pro Kabaddi 2021. Despite captain Maninder Singh's Super 10, the Warriors suffered a 14-point defeat against the Patna Pirates. Monu Goyat shone for the Pirates, scoring 15 points. He even recorded a seven-pointer raid during the contest.

Sachin Tanwar missed out on his Super 10 by just one point, and right-corner defender Sunil scored four tackle points. For Bengal, Maninder scored 12 points and Amit Nirwal registered a High 5. But they did not get support from their teammates, which resulted in the team's third consecutive loss.

Edited by Aditya Singh