Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Puneri Paltan end losing streak; Telugu Titans lose by 1 point again

The kabaddi fans witnessed another double-header at Pro Kabaddi 2021 earlier tonight. The first match of the day featured the Puneri Paltan and the Gujarat Giants. The Pune-based franchise were on a three-game losing streak heading into the match, while the Giants had been inconsistent in their last few games.

Last season's finalists Dabang Delhi KC took on the Rohit Kumar-led Telugu Titans in the second game of the night.

Here's a look at the results of both matches that took place on January 5, 2022.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi result

Puneri Paltan snapped their losing streak at Pro Kabaddi 2021 with a 33-26 win over the Gujarat Giants. The Pune-based franchise came into this match low on confidence having lost their last three games. But earlier tonight, a Super 10 from their young raider Mohit Goyat helped them register their second win of the season.

Goyat received fine support from Aslam Inamdar, who aggregated eight points, while new raider Vishwas S scored three points for Puneri Paltan.

Ajay Kumar recorded a Super 10 for Gujarat Giants, but his efforts went in vain. Rakesh scored eight points and Parvesh Bhainswal chipped in with four, but Gujarat could not avoid a defeat.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi result

The Telugu Titans almost recorded their first victory of PKL 8 against Dabang Delhi KC earlier tonight. Rajnish starred for the team with 20 raid points, but a lack of support from his teammates led to the Titans' 35-36 defeat.

Naveen Kumar continued his excellent form in PKL 8, scoring 25 points against the Titans. None of the other Delhi players could even score three points, but Kumar's heroics ensured that the Season 7 runners-up maintained their undefeated record this season.

