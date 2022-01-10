Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Tamil Thalaivas humiliate Haryana Steelers; Delhi's unbeaten run ends

The Pro Kabaddi League action continued on January 10, 2022 with a double-header at the Grand Sheraton in Bengaluru. The first match of the night saw a clash between two franchises hunting for their maiden PKL title - Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers.

The night ended with a match between the first-ever PKL winners Jaipur Pink Panthers and the seventh edition's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC, who were on a seven-match unbeaten streak in PKL 8.

Here's a look at how the two matches panned out:

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi result

Tamil Thalaivas extended their good run in PKL Season 8 with a fantastic 45-26 victory over the Haryana Steelers in the first game of the night.

Manjeet shone for the Tamil Thalaivas with a Super 10, receiving great support from in-form defenders Surjeet Singh and Sagar Rathee, each of whom notched up a High 5. Vikash Kandola scored nine points for Haryana Steelers, but his teammates were not so impressive.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi result

Jaipur Pink Panthers ended Dabang Delhi KC's unbeaten run in PKL 8 with a 30-28 victory over the Joginder Narwal-led franchise. Right corner defender Sahul Kumar was the hero for the Season 1 champions with eight tackle points.

Deepak Hooda performed exceptionally well for Jaipur after handing over the captaincy to Sandeep Dhull. The all-rounder was the top-scorer for the team with nine points to his name.

Ashu Malik recorded eight points for Delhi, but the Dabangs could not beat the Pink Panthers.

