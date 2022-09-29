Bengaluru Bulls announce new captain and vice-captain for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Season 6 PKL winners Bengaluru Bulls have named Mahender Singh as their new captain for Pro Kabaddi 2022. The left cover defender will captain the Bengaluru-based franchise after the exit of their star raider Pawan Sehrawat.

Pawan captained the Bulls in the last two seasons and guided the team to the playoffs in both seasons. However, the team did not retain him for the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Tamil Thalaivas signed Pawan Sehrawat for ₹2.26 crore and named him their skipper for PKL 2022. The Bengaluru Bulls have appointed Saurabh Nandal as their new vice-captain for Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Both Mahender and Nandal have been part of the Bengaluru-based PKL franchise for a few seasons now. While Mahender has scored 220 tackle points in 87 matches for the Bulls, right cover defender Saurabh was the team's highest tackle points scorer last season with 69 points.

Can Mahender Singh lead the Bengaluru Bulls to their second Pro Kabaddi League championship?

Mahender Singh has a ton of PKL experience under his belt, having been a part of the competition since 2017. He has represented the Bulls in four seasons so far.

A few fans felt that the Bulls may assign the team's captaincy to raider Vikash Kandola, who was signed by the team for a whopping ₹1.7 crore at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. However, the team management seems to have kept Vikash away from the leadership group to allow him to play his natural game.

In the last season of Pro Kabaddi, the Bengaluru Bulls finished fifth in the points table with 11 wins from 22 matches. They defeated the Gujarat Giants in the eliminator to progress to the semi-finals, but their campaign ended when Dabang Delhi KC beat them in the knockout clash.

The Bengaluru Bulls will start their new season against the Telugu Titans on October 7. The Bulls will have home support as Bengaluru's Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium will play host to the fixture.

