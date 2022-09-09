Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru Bulls full list of players, raiders, defenders & all-rounders

The Bengaluru Bulls had an eventful Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) Auction last month. The Bulls surprisingly let go of their skipper Pawan Kumar Sehrawat ahead of the new season. Pawan was the backbone of the Bulls franchise for the last three seasons, but the team management released him to the auction pool for PKL 2022.

The team's coach, Randhir Singh Sehrawat, knew that his disciple Pawan would fetch a sum of around ₹2.2 to ₹2.3 crore at the auction. Since the Bengaluru Bulls had to sign some other players with the available auction purse, the team management did not wait for Pawan to arrive at the auction.

Instead, the Bulls bid aggressively for former Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Khandola and signed him for ₹1.7 crore. Bengaluru also signed some other exciting names at the auction.

Here is the full squad of Bengaluru Bulls for Pro Kabaddi 2022:

List of Bengaluru Bulls players for PKL 2022

Raiders

Vikash Khandola Bharat GB More Lal Manohar Yadav Harmanjit Singh Nageshor Tharu Neeraj Narwal

Defenders

Mahender Singh Aman Rajnesh Rohit Kumar Saurabh Nandal Vinod L Naik Yash Hooda Sudhakar Kadam Mayur Kadam

All Rounders

Sachin Narwal Rahul Khatik

Bulls will get a chance to play in front of their home fans in PKL 2022

After conducting the entire PKL season behind closed doors last season, the organizers have decided to welcome fans back to the arenas for Pro Kabaddi 2022. Three cities, namely Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, will host the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Generally, the PKL follows a caravan format, where each franchise gets a chance to host matches for a few days. However, the organizers have introduced a new format this year, with three cities playing host to all the games.

Bengaluru's kabaddi fans will get a chance to cheer for their home team when the PKL matches take place in the city later this year.

