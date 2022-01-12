"They will finish in the Top 3"- Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat feels Dabang Delhi KC had an off day in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat was delighted with his team's performance against Dabang Delhi KC in the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday. However, he felt that the opposition had an off day in the office and it would be wrong to take the Dabangs lightly.

The Delhi-based franchise remained unbeaten in their first seven matches but suffered a 39-point defeat at the hands of the Bulls earlier tonight. When asked if he was taken aback by Delhi's performance on the mat against the Bulls, coach Randhir Sehrawat said:

"Yes, (I was a little surprised). They are very good players. Just because we won by such a big margin does not mean that Dabang Delhi KC are a weak team. They have four mighty defenders in Joginder captain, Manjeet, Jeeva and Sandeep Narwal. Even Vijay is performing well. It was our day today."

Sehrawat added that although Delhi lost by a big margin to the Bulls, the Dabangs will finish in the Top 3 of the points table. Randhir said:

"They could not get going tonight, but I will never take them lightly. I believe they will finish in the Top 3."

I only told Pawan that he was taking too much pressure: Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat scored only five points in the previous match against UP Yoddha but he returned to form in style by scoring 27 points against the Dabangs. When asked how he motivated the Bengaluru skipper ahead of the fixture versus Delhi, Randhir replied:

"I only told him that he was taking too much pressure which was wrong because he was not playing his natural game. I asked him not to think too much."

The Bengaluru Bulls will play their next match against the Gujarat Giants on Friday. It will be exciting to see if they can keep their winning momentum going.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar