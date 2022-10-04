Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC name new captain and vice-captain for Pro Kabaddi 2022 

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC have named Naveen Kumar as their new captain for Pro Kabaddi 2022. Defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull will serve as his deputy this season.

Dabang Delhi KC won the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League under Joginder Narwal's captaincy. Manjeet Chhillar led the team whenever Narwal was unavailable. However, both players are absent from the Delhi squad this season.

While Chhillar has retired and taken up the position of Telugu Titans' assistant coach, Narwal will captain the Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Making the big announcement on social media earlier today, Dabang Delhi KC wrote:

"Pesh Karte hai Dilli ki jaan, Dilli ki shaan, Hum sab ke Kaptaan aur up Kaptaan - #NaveenExpress aur #SandeepDhull."

Fans should note that Naveen Kumar has never captained the team in the Pro Kabaddi League before. He played under the leadership of senior players and focused only on his raiding. However, Kumar will have some additional pressure on his shoulders this season as he will have to manage the team as well.

Naveen Kumar spoke about captaining Dabang Delhi KC last week

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda before Dabang Delhi announced him as their new captain, Naveen Kumar was asked if he is ready to become the team's skipper. Here's what he had to say:

"Until I become the captain, I won't understand the pressure of captaincy. I have only seen my seniors leading the team and the way they handle the team, the team's balance and plan according to the situations. But I won't understand it unless I do it myself. My goal is to do well for the team."

Now that Naveen has become the captain of Dabang Delhi, he will get a first-hand experience of how it feels to lead a team. Delhi have a good blend of youth and experience this season, with players like Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull and Ravi Kumar joining the franchise.

The defending champions will start their PKL 2022 campaign against season two winners U Mumba on Friday (October 7).

