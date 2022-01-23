"Don't worry, I'm back"- Fazel Atrachali to fans after High 5 against Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2022

U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali sent a message to his fans after a match-winning performance against Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Atrachali, who has registered only 19 tackle points in 11 matches so far this season, regained his touch with six tackle points against Telugu Titans. In fact, he only had three failed tackles during the match and starred in U Mumba's 42-35 win.

Speaking to media after the match, Atrachali said:

"I played in 11 matches for my team. I just made a little change. I decided if I play my natural game also with captaincy it will be better. In the first 11 matches we had a different plan. My responsibility was more. But now we needed the change. We needed that I play my game."

The skipper continued:

"In the second half of the season, I know I will play better. Hopefully, I will play better than this match and I will try for it. I should tell my fans - 'Don't worry, I'm back.'"

Abhishek Singh plays supporting role to perfection against Telugu Titans

While Atrachali took care of the defense, U Mumba vice-captain Abhishek Singh shone in the raiding attack with a Super 10. Abhishek scored 15 raid points - 14 touch points and a bonus - to ensure his team won by seven points.

Thanks to the convincing win, U Mumba moved up to fifth place in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 standings. They now have 36 points from 12 outings and stand a very good chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

U Mumba have not lifted the PKL trophy since the second edition and it will be interesting to see if they can end their title drought this season.

