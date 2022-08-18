Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full list of head coaches and assistant coaches of all 12 teams

Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) will get underway later this year. The mega auction for this year's PKL took place earlier this month, where all 12 teams bought some big names. Pawan Sehrawat was the most expensive player at this year's PKL Auction as the Tamil Thalaivas signed him for ₹2.26 crore.

All 12 teams have stellar squads for this year's Pro Kabaddi League. Coaches and team owners play an important role in building the squad. Once the auction is over, it is up to the head coach, the assistant coach and the players to get the job done for the franchise.

On that note, here's a look at the full list of head coaches for PKL 2022:

All coaches list for Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: Head Coach - J Udaya Kumar, Mentor - K Jagmohan, Strength & Conditioning Coach - Gaurang Ambre.

Telugu Titans: Head Coach - Venkatesh Goud, Assistant Coach - Manjeet Chillar.

UP Yoddha: Head Coach - Jasveer Singh, Assistant Coach - Jeeva Kumar.

U Mumba: Head Coach - Anip Chhaprana.

Puneri Paltan: Head Coach - BC Ramesh.

Patna Pirates: Head Coach - Ravi Shetty.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Head Coach - Sanjeev Baliyan, Assistant Coach - Upendra Kumar.

Bengal Warriors: Head Coach - K Baskaran, Assistant Coach - Prashant Surve.

Bengaluru Bulls: Head Coach - Randhir Singh Sehrawat.

Dabang Delhi KC: Head Coach - Krishan Kumar Hooda.

Gujarat Giants: Head Coach - Ram Mehar Singh.

Haryana Steelers: Head Coach - Manpreet Singh.

Is Anup Kumar a coach of any team in Pro Kabaddi 2022?

Anup Kumar was the coach of Puneri Paltan last season, but BC Ramesh has replaced him this year. So far, none of the 12 teams have signed Kumar as a coach.

PKL 2022 is still a few weeks away. It should not be a surprise if any of the teams rope the former Indian captain in as a mentor or an assistant coach.

