Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full list of players signed by teams after PKL Auction

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction took place last month in Mumbai, where all 12 teams signed multiple players and stacked up their squads ahead of the new season. Tamil Thalaivas made history by bidding ₹2.26 crore to acquire the services of former Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Sehrawat.

The likes of Vikash Khandola, Fazel Atrachali and Guman Singh also earned contracts worth more than ₹1 crore. However, there were some big names who went unsold at the PKL Auction this year.

Some of them have been signed by the franchises after the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. Here's a list of those players.

Vishal Mane, Sukesh Hegde and other stars earned deals from Pro Kabaddi 2022 teams after the auction

U Mumba - Vishal Mane

Puneri Paltan - Akash Choudhary and Ravi Tehlan (COVID contingency players)

Haryana Steelers - Sandeep Narwal

Patna Pirates - Sukesh Hegde and Akshay Bodake

When will PKL 9 start?

Mashal Sports has officially announced that the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will start on October 7, 2022. For the first time in the league's history, three cities will host the tournament. Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the three venues for this year's PKL season.

Announcing that fans will return to the stadiums for this year's PKL season, league commissioner Anupam Goswami said:

"We are more enthusiastic about the upcoming vivo PKL Season 9 as our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close of their favourite teams and stars.”

It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the 2022/23 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Dabang Delhi KC will enter as the defending champions.

All eyes will be on the Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan, two teams that have never won the title but have a stellar squad for season nine.

