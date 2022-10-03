Haryana Steelers announce new captain for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Haryana Steelers have named Joginder Narwal as their new captain for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season. The veteran defender, who led Dabang Delhi KC to their maiden title last season, will be keen to become a two-time PKL-winning captain.

Joginder Narwal is one of the most experienced players in the Pro Kabaddi League at the moment. His son Vinay made his debut for Dabang Delhi KC last season. While Vinay will continue to play for Delhi this season as well, Joginder has moved to the Haryana Steelers.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Haryana announced their new captain with the following post:

"Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you our new Captain for #vivoProKabaddi Season 9 Joginder Narwal."

The Steelers joined the Pro Kabaddi League ahead of season five. They made it to the playoffs in their debut season but finished last in the points table in the next edition of the competition.

Haryana narrowly missed out on a place in the top six last season, as they finished seventh after losing their last game. A veteran player like Joginder Narwal will look to ensure that his players do not lose their focus under pressure and deliver the goods in crunch situations.

Haryana Steelers have one of the best squads in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Haryana's new head coach Manpreet Singh has assembled a strong team for the upcoming PKL season. Last season's captain Vikash Khandola has moved to the Bengaluru Bulls. In his absence, K Prapanjan, Manjeet Dahiya, Meetu and Vinay Tewathia will have the responsibility of leading Haryana's raiding unit.

The defensive unit features big names, like captain Joginder Narwal, left cover Jaideep Dahiya, right cover Mohit Nandal and Iran's Amirhossein Bastami. The Steelers will play their first game against former champions Bengal Warriors on October 8. It will be interesting to see how the Steelers perform this season.

