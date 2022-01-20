Manpreet Singh reveals his advice to Pradeep Kumar before super raid against Tamil Thalaivas

Gujarat Giants head coach Manpreet Singh disclosed the strategy that helped substitute raider Pradeep Kumar pull off a match-winning super raid in the dying moments of the match against Tamil Thalaivas.

The Giants were trailing 32-28 when Pradeep Kumar came in as a substitute and got the better of Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh and Sagar in the same raid.

When asked about the advice that he gave Kumar before his super raid, Manpreet Singh told reporters after the match:

"I told Pradeep that he needs to go for a short raid. He has a lot of skill. I told him try for a touch in the first attempt itself. If you do, you will score two-three points and the same thing happened.

"In just one minute, he changed the game. He is a utility player and we will use him more in the upcomng matches."

I think Tamil Thalaivas played better than us: Manpreet Singh

Gujarat Giants made a comeback in the final moments and won the match 38-35. However, Manpreet Singh believes Tamil Thalaivas played better than his team.

"It was a very good match. Tamil Thalaivas are in very good form. They have four in-form raiders. Even the defense is performing well. It was very hard to beat them. At every moment of the match, you needed to be ready. I think Tamil Thalaivas played better than us, but we won the match because of the three-four points we earned in the dying moments.

"See a team should never lose hope until the final whistle. In the last few matches, we conceded points in the last minutes, but in this match, we scored points in that period," Singh concluded.

Gujarat Giants ended the first half of PKL 8 with a win. They will be keen to continue their winning form in the second half.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar