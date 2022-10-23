Pro Kabaddi 2022: Pardeep Narwal creates new record, becomes 1st raider to score 1,400 raid points

UP Yoddhas star Pardeep Narwal became the first raider to score 1,400 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League. He accomplished the feat while playing against the Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday night at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Pardeep Narwal had 1,398 raid points in his account heading into the match between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas. The Record Breaker scored six touch points in the match, with the second one helping him complete 1,400 raid points in the tournament.

Fans should note that Maninder Singh is the only other raider with more than 1,000 raid points to his name in the league. Singh has earned 1,042 raid points while playing for the Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Here's to the Yoddha who sets the bar and then raises it



#FantasticPanga #vivoProKabaddi #PardeepNarwal #RecordBreaker #UPvCHE @UpYoddhas

Speaking of Pardeep's Pro Kabaddi League career, he made his debut for the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 2. However, he was majorly used as a substitute raider by the Bulls and could not make much of an impact in his debut season.

Pardeep Narwal came into the limelight while playing for Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal scored 369 points for Patna Pirates in Season 5 alone (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Narwal rose to fame in Season 3 while playing under the captaincy of Manpreet Singh for the Patna Pirates. He starred in Patna's maiden championship win, scoring 121 points in 16 matches. Patna retained him for Season 4. Pardeep repaid the team owners' faith by scoring 133 points to guide Patna to another championship.

He became the team's captain in Season 5 and led the team from the front, scoring 369 points and ensuring Patna retain the trophy again. After two more seasons with Patna, Pardeep moved to UP Yoddhas in Season 8.

The star raider now has 1,404 raid points in his tally. It will be interesting to see if he can complete 1,500 raid points this year.

