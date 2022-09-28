"If I go to Manjeet Chhillar, I will pay full attention to his words"- Pawan Sehrawat details how he is helping Tamil Thalaivas youngsters ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022

Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat has opened up on how he is guiding the young players in the team. The Hi-Flier stated that the youngsters of the squad listen carefully to his words and he is looking forward to seeing how they implement his advice.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas skipper Pawan Sehrawat spoke about a range of topics. One of them was about his preparations for the new season.

Pawan will don the Tamil Thalaivas jersey for the first time in his Pro Kabaddi League career this year and is the most experienced player in the squad. Sharing his experience from the pre-season training camp so far, Pawan said:

"I feel happy when young players come to seniors for advice. Like if I go to someone like Manjeet Chhillar, I will pay full attention to his words and also improve my game accordingly. In the same way, the youngsters in the Tamil Thalaivas team are good listeners."

Sehrawat has been the number one raider in the Pro Kabaddi League over the past few years. He was the backbone of Bengaluru Bulls for the last three seasons but will now represent the Tamil Thalaivas.

Pawan Sehrawat talks about challenges Tamil Thalaivas will face in Pro Kabaddi 2022

In the same chat, Pawan mentioned that there are no special challenges for his team in Pro Kabaddi 2022. However, he felt that the way the youngsters in the team perform will be decisive: The Tamil Thalaivas captain explained:

"No special challenge as such just that I have to play with some young players so I will have to make them understand a few things. Their grasping power is good. So the challenge is that they will have to prove on the mat that they heard whatever I said."

Pawan Sehrawat will be in action against the Gujarat Giants on October 8. It will be interesting to see if he can get the Tamil Thalaivas off to a winning start.

