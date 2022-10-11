Pro Kabaddi 2022: PKL 9 Schedule for Pune and Hyderabad legs released

Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) organizers Mashal Sports have announced the schedule for the second half of the tournament.

The timetable for PKL 9 matches from October 7 to November 8 has already been released. On Tuesday, Mashal Sports announced that the second part of PKL 2022 will start from November 9.

The caravan of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will move from Bengaluru to Pune on October 28, and Pune's Shree Shiv Chhattrapati Sports Complex will host the tournament until November 16.

After a day's break, the tournament will resume on November 18 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. It is the home ground of PKL franchise Telugu Titans. Hyderabad will host all the remaining matches of the league round, which will end on December 10.

"We are absolutely confident that the subsequent legs of Season 9 in Pune and Hyderabad will witness even more dazzling experiences for intensified competition as the Season progresses for India’s best indoor sport league," League Commissioner Anupam Goswami said in a media release.

You can check out the schedule for matches, which will take place in the second half of PKL 2022 here.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Final Date: When will PKL 9 playoffs start?

A media release by Mashal Sports stated that the PKL 2022 playoffs will start on December 13. Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 will take place on the opening night of the playoffs. The winners of the two Eliminator matches will progress to the semifinals and play against the top two-ranked teams on December 15.

The teams that win the two semifinal matches will battle for the championship on December 17. Venues for the playoffs have not been announced yet.

How to buy tickets for PKL 9 matches in Pune and Hyderabad?

Fans have returned to the arenas to cheer for their favorite PKL teams this season. Tickets for all matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will be available online on bookmyshow.com.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top as the champions of PKL in Season 9.

