Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs and final match date announced

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 organizers have announced the schedule for the tournament's playoffs and final match. The playoffs will get underway on February 21, while the league will end with the summit clash on February 25.

Patna Pirates are currently the number one team on the points table. The three-time champions are the only franchise to have qualified for the playoffs in PKL 2022 so far.

Ten teams are still alive in the race to the playoffs. Only the Telugu Titans are out of contention right now.

"We have been able to conduct the league day-on-day with no break – this is a huge achievement and milestone, not just for kabaddi, but for the resumption of all indoor & contact sports," Anupam Goswami, Mashal Sports and Pro Kabaddi League Commissioner, said on Wednesday.

The PKL 2022 got underway on December 22 and has delivered entertaining matches to the fans at home without a break.

The playoffs will begin with two Eliminator matches on February 21, the first being the third-placed team locking horns with the sixth-placed side.

The second Eliminator will see the fourth-placed team battle the fifth-placed team. The winners of the two games will advance to the semifinals and battle the top two teams.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 final will take place on February 25 in Bengaluru

The PKL 2022 final will begin at 8:30 PM IST on February 25 at the Grand Sheraton hotel in Bengaluru. In the previous season, the Bengal Warriors defeated Dabang Delhi KC to win their maiden championship.

It will be interesting to see if the defending champions can qualify for this year's playoffs. The Bengal-based franchise have been inconsistent this year and are placed 11th in the standings right now.

They have 47 points in their kitty with two league games to go.

