Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 10 after DEL vs HAR PKL match

Dabang Delhi KC strengthened their grip over the number one position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 9) points table with a close win against the Haryana Steelers on Monday.

The scores were 36-36 when Delhi captain Naveen Kumar entered Haryana's half for the buzzer raid. He scored a bonus and got a touch on Manjeet Dahiya to win the game for his team 38-36.

This win has helped Dabang Delhi KC retain their top spot in the table. They now have 25 points to their name after five matches. They also have the best score difference (+58) among all 12 teams.

Despite a two-point defeat against Dabang Delhi KC, the Haryana Steelers have moved up from seventh to fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The Haryana-based franchise earned one point from this match as the losing margin was less than eight.

The Steelers have overtaken Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba to bag the fifth position. They have 11 points in their account, having registered two wins and two losses in their first four outings.

Tamil Thalaivas jump from 11th to 8th position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Tamil Thalaivas defeated the Patna Pirates in tonight's first match (Image: PKL)

The Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, have bagged the eighth spot in the PKL 9 standings with a 33-32 win against the Patna Pirates. Both Patna and Thalaivas were winless heading into their battle earlier tonight. The Thalaivas ended their winless streak with a one-point win against Patna.

The victory enabled the Tamil Thalaivas to jump three spots. They have earned 10 points from four matches so far.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates continue to be in the last position. They have lost four and tied one of their five matches in PKL 9. The three-time champions will be keen to record their first win soon.

