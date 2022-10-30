Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 20 after TAM vs DEL PKL match

The top three teams of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table were in action earlier tonight at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Jaipur Pink Panthers took on the table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls, while the second-placed Dabang Delhi KC locked horns with the resurgent Tamil Thalaivas.

Both Jaipur and Delhi failed to end their losing streaks in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The Pink Panthers lost against the Bulls 31-37 while the Delhi-based franchise suffered a 39-49 defeat at the hands of the Thalaivas.

Courtesy of the results of the two matches that took place in PKL tonight, Bengaluru Bulls have retained their top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They now have 34 points to their name after nine matches.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have jumped from fourth to third position despite a loss against the Bulls. They earned one point from this match because the losing margin was less than eight points. The Jaipur-based franchise have 27 points in their tally after nine games.

Tamil Thalaivas have entered the Top 10 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a win against Dabang Delhi KC

A splendid all-round performance from Narender Hoshiyar helped the Tamil Thalaivas defeat Dabang Delhi KC by 49-39 in PKL tonight. This victory has taken the Thalaivas to the ninth position in the standings. Their current tally stands at 20 points after nine matches.

Dabang Delhi KC continue to remain second in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in PKL 9. Since the losing margin was more than seven points, the Delhi-based franchise did not earn any points from their match against the Tamil Thalaivas. They have earned 28 points from nine matches.

