Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 24 after UP vs PUN PKL match

Puneri Paltan bagged the top position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a fantastic win against the UP Yoddhas. The Pune-based franchise gained five points from their 40-31 win over the Yoddhas. Their total stands at 37 points after 10 matches.

It was a Triple Panga night in Pro Kabaddi League at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Friday, November 4. The night opened with a rematch of season three's final between Patna Pirates and U Mumba. The Patna-based franchise recorded a 34-31 victory against their rivals.

The win has taken the Patna Pirates from 11th to sixth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They have won four out of their 10 matches thus far, and their tally stands at 28 points.

On the other hand, U Mumba earned one point from this match because the losing margin was less than eight. They have slipped from third to fourth position, with their total being 32 points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have returned to the Top 3 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

The Showman Rahul Chaudhari was in action earlier tonight in Pune (Image: PKL)

Inaugural champion Jaipur Pink Panthers took on defending champion Dabang Delhi KC in the second match of the night. Both teams had a chance to snap their losing streak in PKL 2022, and Jaipur were the side who finally registered a win.

The Pink Panthers cruised to a 45-40 win against the Delhi-based franchise. The win has taken the Pink Panthers from fifth to third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They have earned a total of 32 points from 10 matches, with their score difference being +42.

Dabang Delhi KC suffered their sixth consecutive defeat of the tournament. They have dropped from fourth to fifth spot, with 30 points to their name.

