Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 32 after TAM vs BLR PKL match

The Bengaluru Bulls have returned to the top position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a 40-34 win over Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday, November 13. Bharat Hooda starred in Bengaluru's win with a Super 10, while left corner defender Saurabh Nandal registered a High 5 for the Bulls.

Courtesy of the win over Tamil Thalaivas, the Bengaluru Bulls earned five more points in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table and have overtaken Puneri Paltan in the standings. Bengaluru have a total of 46 points in their account after 13 matches. Pune are second with 44 points in 13 games.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas suffered their second consecutive defeat. They earned one point from the match against Bengaluru Bulls because their losing margin was less than eight points, but the Chennai-based franchise continues to hold the ninth position in the points table with 35 points in 13 matches.

U Mumba climbed to fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table today

Earlier in the evening, U Mumba battled against the Patna Pirates in a rematch of the third season's final. The Mumbai-based franchise recorded a comfortable 36-23 win over the Pirates to cruise to the fourth position in the standings.

U Mumba's tally stands at 43 points from 13 matches after the win against the Patna Pirates. However, the Pirates continue to remain sixth in the standings. They failed to add any points to their tally of 38, while their score difference sunk to -22 because of the 13-point defeat.

Two more matches will take place in PKL 2022 tomorrow. The second-placed Puneri Paltan will take on Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors. A win in tomorrow's match can take Pune to the number one spot. The second game will be between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers. Both franchises are in the bottom three of the points table at the moment.

