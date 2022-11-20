Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 37 after DEL vs PAT PKL match

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC avenged their previous loss against Patna Pirates last night and jumped to the eighth spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. Delhi registered their seventh win of the season and now have 40 points in their account.

Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh produced a once-in-a-lifetime performance yesterday against Dabang Delhi KC. He scored 16 tackle points and three raid points for Patna Pirates. However, his efforts went in vain as the Pirates lost to Delhi by 27-30.

The Pirates earned one point from this match. They continue to hold the seventh position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with 42 points to their name after 15 matches.

Jaipur Pink Panthers cemented a place in the Top 3 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Two more matches happened yesterday evening at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. In the first match, inaugural champion Jaipur Pink Panthers locked horns with Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas. The Pink Panthers cruised to a 41-29 win and bolstered their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Despite their big defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddhas retained the fourth spot in the points table. They have earned 45 points from 15 matches. Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers became the third team to cross the 50 points mark by registering their 10th win of the tournament.

In the second game of the night, U Mumba suffered a 26-32 defeat against the Telugu Titans. The Titans snapped their 12-match losing streak with a six-point win over the Mumbai-based franchise.

U Mumba earned one point from this match and remains fifth in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. Their tally stands at 44 points from 15 matches. The Titans finally touched double digits in the standings by registering their second win of the season. They are 12th right now with 14 points in 16 matches.

