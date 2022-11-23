Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 40 after TEL vs PAT PKL match

Patna Pirates climbed to sixth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a close victory over the Telugu Titans on Tuesday (November 22) night. Sachin Tanwar's Super 10 inspired Patna to a 36-35 win against the Titans.

After the win, the Patna Pirates have 47 points in their tally. They have played 16 matches in the tournament, registering seven wins, six defeats and three draws. Their score difference stands at -24.

Telugu Titans gained one point from their loss against the Patna Pirates. However, it did not make much of a difference to their position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table.

The Titans are 12th with only 15 points to their name in 17 matches. They have been eliminated from the playoffs race.

Tamil Thalaivas jumped to 5th position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Before the match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans, fans witnessed a clash between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday.

The Chennai-based franchise dominated their opponents and recorded a 34-20 victory. Sagar Rathee led the Thalaivas from the front by earning eight tackle points against U Mumba.

The 14-point victory has taken Tamil Thalaivas to the fifth spot in the standings. After 16 matches, the Thalaivas have earned 48 points. Their score difference is -3.

Meanwhile, U Mumba's chances of qualifying for the PKL 2022 playoffs have taken a dip. The Mumbai-based franchise suffered defeats in their previous two matches against the Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. The two losses have brought U Mumba down to the eighth spot in the Pro Kabaddi points table.

U Mumba have 44 points in their kitty after 16 matches. Their score difference has been reduced to -11 after the big defeat against Tamil Thalaivas. It will be interesting to see if the season two champions can make a comeback in their remaining six league games.

Poll : 0 votes