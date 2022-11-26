Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 42 after HAR vs PAT PKL match

Haryana Steelers, Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC were in action in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday. The Steelers, Pink Panthers and Dabangs recorded wins over the Pirates, Thalaivas and Giants, respectively.

It was a night full of entertainment at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The results of yesterday's games had a massive impact in the race to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs.

In this article, we will take a look at the updated standings after the Triple Panga.

Dabang Delhi KC, Jaipur Pink Panthers gain big in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Dabang Delhi KC recorded a 50-47 win against Gujarat Giants to jump to fifth in the standings. It was their ninth victory of the season. They now have 50 points after 17 games.

The Giants earned one point from the game. However, that did not help them improve their position in the points table. They continue to be in 11th position with 35 points in 16 games.

The Pink Panthers cruised to a 41-28 win against the Tamil Thalaivas. The victory took them from third to second in the points table. The Jaipur-based franchise have 59 points from 17 games, one more than third-placed Bengaluru Bulls.

Tamil Thalaivas did not earn any points, as the losing margin was more than seven points. They have dropped to seventh in the standings with 48 points in 17 games.

Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates 33-23 in the main event of the night. The Haryana-based franchise kept their playoffs alive with the win. They remain tenth with 41 points after 17 games.

Patna have dropped from seventh to eighth in the standings. The three-time champions are on the verge of early elimination, as they have earned 47 points in 17 games with a score difference of -34.

